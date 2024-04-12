Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli air strike on Gaza house 'kills 25 from one family'

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/VAGYK4HY3AO4INQVWQKC473PDE.jpg"><figcaption>Palestinians gather outside Al Maamadani Hospital, following an Israeli strike on Gaza city on Friday. AFP</figcaption></figure>At least 29 civilians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;city on Friday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.</p><p>The air strike targeted the home of the Tabatibi family in the Sidra area of the Daraj neighbourhood, Wafa said.</p><p>The Israeli military also launched air strikes on the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza while its troops blew up a number of buildings north of the camp.</p><p>Israeli warships shelled a primary school in the camp, killing one civilian and injuring dozens, Wafa said.</p><p>The attacks follow an air strike on the popular Firas Market in Gaza city on Thursday that killed at least six people and injured 20 others.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/12/at-least-29-killed-in-israeli-air-strike-on-home-in-gaza-city/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>