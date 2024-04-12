Live Blog
Palestinian medics transport casualties into an ambulance following Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli air strike on Gaza house 'kills 25 from one family'

Attack targeted home of the Tabatibi family in the enclave's Daraj neighbourhood

KEY INFO
  • Israel preparing for Iran to attack in next 48 hours, report claims
  • Israeli forces fire on TV crew in south Lebanon
  • At least six killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza markets
  • Anti-ship missile destroyed over Red Sea, US says
  • Two Palestinians in West Bank shot dead by Israeli forces
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,634, with 76,214 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 12, 2024, 10:49 AM