Killing of official opposed to Hezbollah sparks tension in Lebanon

The death of a politician from a party opposed to Hezbollah has sparked tension in Lebanon as the Iran-backed militia continues to clash with Israeli troops over the border.

The Lebanese Army said a Syrian gang had kidnapped and killed Pascal Sleiman, a local co-ordinator in the Jbeil area north of Beirut for the Christian Lebanese Forces party.

The LF, which staunchly opposes Hezbollah and the Syrian government, said it regarded the killing as “a political assassination until proven otherwise”.

The army investigation found that “the kidnapped person was killed by [the gang] while they were trying to steal his car in the Jbeil area, and they transported his body to Syria”.

The army is co-ordinating with Syrian authorities to retrieve Mr Sleiman's body. Most of those responsible have been arrested.

LF supporters briefly closed the roads in Jbeil on Monday evening.

In a speech on Monday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah denied his group was involved. He accused those blaming the group of stirring sectarian tension.

The militia has often been accused of attacking its opponents, including officials from or aligned with the LF.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the killing, adding that “in these difficult circumstances, we call on everyone to exercise self-control, be wise, and not be drawn into rumours and emotions”.

Hezbollah has been engaged in near daily cross-border exchanges of fire with Israel in southern Lebanon since the outbreak of war in Gaza. The clashes have gradually increased in intensity and scope, leading to fears of an all-out war.

Footage posted online appeared to show groups of men attacking people identified as Syrians.

The status of the estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon remains a deeply sensitive topic, particularly in a country that since 2019 has been engulfed in one of the worst economic crises in modern times.

Lebanese politicians regularly call on Syrians to return to their country.