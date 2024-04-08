Israel warns of Rafah attack despite withdrawal of soldiers from Khan Younis

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian civilians returned to their ruined homes in Khan Younis on Monday after Israeli forces withdrew from the city to prepare for a much-feared assault on the nearby city of Rafah.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the withdrawal of Israeli troops was to prepare for a future "mission in the Rafah area", where about 1.3 million people are taking shelter near the Egyptian border.

“The forces came out [of Gaza] and are preparing for their future missions, we saw examples of such missions in action at Shifa [Hospital], and also for their future mission in the Rafah area,” Mr Gallant said, following an assessment at the army's Southern Command.

"We will reach a situation where Hamas does not control the Gaza Strip and where it does not function as a military framework," he said on Sunday evening.

The prospect of an Israeli attack on Rafah has raised global alarm, including from Israel's most important ally, the US, which has demanded evidence of a credible plan to protect civilians.

Israel says Hamas is still operating out of Rafah. The city is bordered by the sea to the west and Egypt to the south, leaving civilians with nowhere to go if Israel does launch a ground offensive.

Israeli military officials say they have significantly reduced the number of forces on the ground in Gaza in the past few months.

In their wake they have left scenes of vast destruction.

Mahmoud Abdel Ghani, who fled Khan Younis in December when Israel began its ground invasion, said on his return to the city that entire areas had been completely destroyed.

"Many areas, especially the city centre, have become unfit for life," he told AFP.

"I found that my house and my neighbours’ houses turned to rubble."

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis. AP

The rotation of Israeli forces brings the troop presence in the territory to one of its lowest levels since the war began on October 7.

More than 20,000 Israeli soldiers were part of the ground offensive into the enclave on October 21, following weeks of bombardment that killed thousands of civilians.

On Sunday, the army said it had withdrawn its ground forces from Khan Younis, after months of intense fighting. Israel's 98th division said it had “concluded its mission” in city and was leaving the Gaza Strip to “recuperate and prepare for future operations”.

A brigade would remain to preserve the military’s "freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based operations", the Israeli army said in a statement.

Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, told the Associated Press a “significant force” remained in Gaza to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, hometown of senior Hamas official Yahya Sinwar.

Israel has come under mounting pressure over the conduct of its armed forces in Gaza.

More than 33,200 Palestinians have been killed and at least 75,933 injured in Israel's campaign, most of them civilians killed by air strikes or shelling. International observers say the ratio of civilians killed is disproportionately high, with Israel carrying out indiscriminate bombing.

A recent report, denied by the Israeli military, accused it of using an artificial intelligence system to identify targets for air strikes in Gaza that permitted the mass killing of civilians.

The Israeli military has also admitted to carrying out three strikes that killed six foreign aid workers in Gaza last week, describing it as a "grave mistake". The death of the aid workers sparked international outcry and intensified pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire.

No Gaza ceasefire without release of hostages, Netanyahu says

Mr Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel would not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza without the return of the hostages still held by Hamas.

The Prime Minister added that US President Joe Biden and his administration support this position.

The latest round of talks over a potential truce and hostage and detainee swap began in Egypt on Sunday.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have mediated several rounds of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, all of which have failed to secure a temporary ceasefire.

Mr Netanyahu's far-right Israeli allies have repeatedly voiced their opposition to any deal with Hamas and said Israel should attack Rafah.

"If the Prime Minister decides to end the war without a broad attack on Rafah in order to defeat Hamas, he will not have a mandate to continue serving as Prime Minister," the far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted on X on Monday.