Saudi Arabia's King Salman to undergo medical tests due to high fever

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests following a bout of fever and joint pain, the royal court has said.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will undergo medical examinations today at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to a high fever and joint pain. The medical team will conduct tests to diagnose his condition and monitor his health,” the royal court said.

The Saudi King was admitted to hospital last month for a routine check-up.

The monarch chaired last week's cabinet meeting in Jeddah where he reviewed the kingdom's plans to receive more than two million Muslims for the annual Hajj.

In May 2022, the king was admitted to the same hospital and underwent a colonoscopy, and the “result was sound", the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was also admitted to the hospital in March 2022, where he underwent several medical tests and doctors changed the batteries of his pacemaker. In July 2020, the king underwent a successful operation to remove his gall bladder after inflammation.

King Salman, 88, has been on the throne since 2015, though his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 38, was named crown prince in 2017 and acts as day-to-day ruler.