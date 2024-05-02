Kuwaiti man held on suspicion of planning bomb attacks on US forces

Kuwait has arrested a citizen accused of plotting bomb attacks on US military forces in the country, prosecutors said.

The Kuwaiti man was detained on charges of “joining an outlawed group plotting terrorist attacks” inside the country and had posted content on social media in support of the group, the Kuwait Public Prosecution posted on X.

"The accused learnt how to make explosives and incited other defendants to learn them with the aim of blowing up camps belonging to the American armed forces,” it said.

The statement did not identify the man or the group.

On January 25, Kuwait announced it foiled an extremist plot targeting places of worship belonging to the Shiite sect of Islam. Three people who were members of ISIS, held Tunisian nationality and were working in Kuwait, were arrested.

In 2015, a suicide bomber, identified at the time as a Saudi citizen, killed 26 worshippers and wounded more than 200 at a Shiite mosque in Kuwait.

That blast followed a series of bomb attacks on Shiite mosques in Saudi Arabia that were claimed by ISIS.