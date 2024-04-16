Heavy rains and flash flood warnings sweep the Gulf with Oman bearing the brunt

LATEST: Dubai and Abu Dhabi braced for heavy rain, thunder and high winds

Several GCC countries have raised flood alert risks after intense thunderstorms and substantial rainfall swept across the region on Tuesday.

High winds and downpours resulted in 18 deaths in Oman on Sunday, due to people getting trapped in wadis that quickly flooded with water.

Rulers across the region sent out condolences after the deaths, which included 10 schoolchildren swept away in a vehicle, along with the driver. On Tuesday, Oman's national emergency authority said that rainfall of varying intensity is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

Similar weather was recorded across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Heavy rains lashed the Emirates on Tuesday, flooding motorways and leaving vehicles abandoned on roads across Dubai. The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert for unstable weather from Tuesday morning in Abu Dhabi, gradually affecting Dubai, Sharjah and other northern and eastern emirates until Wednesday morning.

In Bahrain, heavy rain and winds on Monday caused flooding on the roads of Manama. Footage by Reuters showed vehicles driving through large pools of water on the streets.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued public safety warnings last night as thunder, lightning, high winds and heavy rainfall lashed the kingdom.

Scattered rain over several parts of the nation is expected to continue on Tuesday night accompanied by strong gusts of wind and rough seas. The ministry called on citizens and residents to secure objects likely to fall from buildings and keep a safe distance from trees and billboards.

In Kuwait, the Meteorological Department predicted light to medium-intensity rain on Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms. The department advised residents and travellers to remain vigilant and stay updated on weather forecasts.

Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology said over the weekend that the kingdom is expected to experience significant rainfall and thunderstorms across various regions from Sunday to Wednesday.

The kingdom's Civil Defence department has called on citizens to take precautions against heavy rain, torrents of water, and dusty winds across the kingdom.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by wind stirring up dust and hail showers are expected in Al Qassim, Riyadh, Al Sharqiya regions and the eastern parts of the northern border and Hail. Temperatures are expected to drop in Al Sharqiyah, Riyadh and Al Qassim, with warnings of high winds and limited visibility.

Thunderstorms continue to lash the UAE

The Qatar Meteorology Department warned of overcast weather with moderate to heavy rain that may become thundery with a chance of hail until Wednesday morning.

“Due to the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds, we urge participants in water and land activities to cancel all activities at sea and in coastal areas for everyone's safety,” Qatar's Ministry of Interior said.

On Sunday, Yemen's early warning centre said that the country would be affected by thunderstorms of varying intensity on the coasts, highlands and deserts of the Al Mahrah and Hadhramaut governorates. The centre also advised citizens to stay away from valleys and flood streams.

Remote work and online classrooms

Schools in Oman were closed on Monday and online classes are scheduled until Wednesday. The Centre of Aviation Authority said the weather is expected to calm from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Public schools across the UAE have approved remote learning for pupils on April 16 and 17 due to expected heavy rainfall, the government's media office announced.

On Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations, urging employers to ensure their workers’ health and safety.

Qatar said that the official working hours for employees in all ministries and government agencies would be transferred to remote work on Tuesday due to bad conditions.