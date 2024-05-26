All European countries must recognise Palestine, says senior Palestinian official

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday asked all European countries to recognise a Palestinian state to keep the possibility of a two-state solution “alive”.

At a joint press conference with Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Brussels, Mr Mustafa said he was thankful for the recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by Spain, Ireland and Norway.

“We obviously are grateful and very pleased to have three European countries to join 143 other countries in this recognition, but we obviously want to have every country in Europe to do the same,” Mr Mustafa said.

“I understand a number of countries are hesitant about it, not because they think Palestinians don’t deserve their own state. I think they want this to be at the end of a peace process.

“We tell them frankly that it’s very important to keep the process alive. And to keep the two-state solution as a viable option in the future, recognition is the right thing to do now.”

Standing alongside Mr Mustafa, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a "strong" Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in the Middle East.

"A functional Palestinian Authority is in Israel's interest too, because in order to make peace, we need a strong Palestinian Authority, not a weaker one," Mr Borrell said, ahead of talks with Mr Mustafa on how the Palestinian administration can be built up to take over Gaza rule from Hamas.

They were speaking ahead of an International Partners' Meeting on Palestine which has been organised to discuss the plans and priorities of the Palestinian Authority. It is co-chaired by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Representatives from the UN were also expected at the meeting, which was held under wraps until the last minute, at 2.30pm CET, due to security concerns.

The gathering, which came out of the Oslo Accords, is normally held twice a year and called the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee. It has been renamed as the International Partners' Meeting on Palestine as Israel is not attending. It was last held in February.

It comes after Norway, Spain and Ireland announced their intention to officially recognise a Palestinian state in an initiative spearheaded by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been lobbying several other countries to follow suit in the hope of relaunching peace talks and end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Formal recognition will take place on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mustafa received diplomatic papers from Mr Eide confirming Norway's recognition of the state of Palestine.

In today's meeting w/ Palestine's PM Mustafa, I handed over a document confirming Norway's recognition of the State of Palestine.



The recognition enters into force on May 28.



🇳🇴 remains a staunch supporter of 🇵🇸. We support the Palestinian government’s dedicated reform efforts. pic.twitter.com/Rer9YcuNWP — Espen Barth Eide (@EspenBarthEide) May 26, 2024

Mr Mustafa said at the press conference that he had three priorities: supporting people in Gaza with a clear plan to restore basic services, prepare institutions for when they'll govern the enclave and stabilise the economic situation.

“More than 500,000 new Palestinian workers are without jobs today: 300,000 in Gaza and 200,000 in the West Bank without any source of income,” said Mr Mustafa.

“The Israelis have not made it easier for this government by withholding significant resources. Taxes held on our behalf have not been transferred to our treasury, making it very difficult for us to provide basic services and pay nurses and teachers their deserved salaries.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that he would withhold tax revenue Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority as a retaliatory measure to the triple recognition of Palestine. The government rejects the idea of a Palestinian state and argues that it in effect rewards Hamas for the attacks it led on Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people. Israel's retaliatory war on Gaza has killed more than 35,000 people.

The US and the EU support a two-state solution to the conflict but only nine EU countries have recognised Palestine to date. Many did so in 1988 under communist rule and have since shifted alliances closer to Israel.

Sweden was, in 2014, the most recent EU country to acknowledge a Palestinian state, which triggered a diplomatic row leading to Israel recalling its Swedish ambassador, as it did for its ambassadors in Ireland, Spain and Norway last week. Israel has also said it would cut ties between the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Most EU countries have said they would only recognise a Palestinian state as part of a negotiated solution with Israel. Since the start of the Gaza war, the bloc's 27 countries have struggled to find consensus on the war. The first call for an eventual ceasefire was issued in March.

“Since the very beginning of the war in Gaza, Spain, together with Ireland and some other countries, have been taking … specific positions that have taken a little time in Europe to be accepted by others,” said Mr Albarez. “But very quickly [they] get close to our position and at the end we get a consensus.”

“Spain has been very firm in condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 against Israel and the action of Hamas,” said Mr Albarez. “Spain will continue demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of all necessary humanitarian aid into Gaza. No one is going to intimidate us on keeping this.”

He added that recognition of Palestine is “justice for the Palestinian people, the best guarantee of security for Israel and absolutely necessary to achieve peace in the region.”

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announces in Marmorhallen in Oslo, that the Norwegian Government will recognise Palestine as an independent state from 28 May.

The recognition of Palestinian statehood by three western countries is an important symbol that comes two days after the International Criminal Court said it would request arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders.

About three quarters of the world recognises a Palestinian state but most of those holding out are in Europe and the Americas.

No Palestinian state exists on the ground today despite a 1948 UN decision to divide the UK's mandate over Palestine into two states, one for Jews and another for Arabs.

The Gaza Strip has been ruled since 2007 by Hamas, a militant group that is viewed as a terror organisation by much of the West. The occupied West Bank is in part overseen by the Palestinian Authority. However, the illegal presence of up to 700,000 Israeli settlers is viewed widely as hindering the prospects of a future Palestinian state. Israel seized East Jerusalem and the West Bank in a 1967 war.

A Palestinian state should be based on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of both Palestine and Israel as set out by the 1949 armistice agreement, the Norwegian government said.