Protesters clash with Greek police as nine Egyptians go on trial over migrant shipwreck

Protesters clashed with police in Greece as nine Egyptians went on trial on Tuesday in a case that accuses them of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year.

Two people were detained following the clashes with riot police that involved a group of protesters outside the courthouse as proceedings got under way.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

The defendants, most in their 20s, face up to life in prison if convicted on multiple criminal charges over the sinking of the Adriana fishing trawler on June 14 off the southern coast of Greece.

More than 500 people are believed to have gone down with the fishing trawler, which had been travelling from Libya to Italy. Following the sinking, 104 people were rescued – mostly migrants from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt – and 82 bodies were recovered.

International human rights groups say the defendants' right to a fair trial is being compromised as they face judgment before an investigation is concluded into claims that the Greek coastguard may have botched the rescue attempt.

One of nine Egyptian men accused of causing a shipwreck last year that killed hundreds of migrants waves as he is led by police to a courthouse in Kalamata, southwestern Greece. AP

The protesters could be heard inside the packed courtroom as presiding judge Eftichia Kontaratou read out the names of the nine defendants.

Officers from the special police forces maintained order in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Spyros Pantazis asked the court to declare itself incompetent to try the case, saying that the sinking occurred outside Greek territorial waters. “The court should not be turned into an international punisher,” Mr Pantazis told the panel of three judges.

Mr Kontaratou questioned all nine defendants through an interpreter. The accused said their intention was to travel to Italy, not Greece, and several declared their innocence.

Mr Kontaratou acknowledged that there “were no Greeks on board, it was not under a Greek flag and all the documents refer to the (vessel being) 47 nautical miles away.”

Survivors of the shipwreck outside a warehouse in the port at Kalamata. AP

It was not immediately clear if the judge’s remarks indicated she would dismiss the case.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last year described the shipwreck as “horrific”.

The sinking renewed pressure on European governments to protect the lives of migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach the continent, as the number of people travelling illegally across the Mediterranean continues to rise every year.

Lawyers from Greek human rights groups are representing the nine Egyptians, who deny the smuggling charges.

Scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. AP

“There’s a real risk that these nine survivors could be found ‘guilty’ on the basis of incomplete and questionable evidence, given that the official investigation into the role of the coastguard has not yet been completed,” said Judith Sunderland, an associate director for Europe and Central Asia at Human Rights Watch.

Authorities say the defendants were identified by other survivors and the indictments are based on their testimonies.

The European border protection agency Frontex says illegal border detections at EU frontiers increased for three consecutive years through 2023, reaching the highest level since the 2015-2016 migration crisis – driven largely by arrivals at the sea borders.