Poland ready to host Nato nuclear weapons to deter Russia

Poland is willing to station nuclear weapons of Nato allies on its territory after Russia reinforced its armaments in Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the country's president said on Monday.

The move would send a “very strong message” to prevent a Russian invasion, a military expert told The National.

Poland, a Nato member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, shares a border with both Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, Moscow's ally.

“If there were a decision by our allies to deploy nuclear weapons ... on our territory in order to strengthen the security of Nato's eastern flank, we are ready,” President Andrzej Duda told the tabloid newspaper Fakt.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has considerably increased its inventory of conventional weapons, buying hundreds of tanks and artillery, mostly from South Korea, which will make it the most powerful European military.

But the country does remain fearful of a surprise nuclear attack by Russia, especially if the weapons are stationed in Belarus, which shares a 400km border with Poland.

“From a political perspective this gives a very strong message to [President Vladimir] Putin and that is what Putin respects,” said retired Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British army commander.

“It's a brave gesture that will strengthen Poland's deterrence value against any Russian attack if they have nuclear weapons stationed on their territory, and if it is a quid pro quo for the Belarus position then fine.”

Andrej Duda at a Nato summit in Brussels. AP

He added that, with advanced US tactical nuclear missiles deployed in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, that from a “purely military perspective” the move was not required, but that it could still act as a strong deterrent to Russian aggression.

Discussions about nuclear cooperation between Poland and the United States have been going on "for some time", he said.

"I have already talked about this several times. I must admit that when asked about it, I declared our readiness," Mr Duda said.

"Russia is increasingly militarising Kaliningrad. Recently it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus," he added.

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who shares Mr Duda’s views on national security, said he needed to discuss the proposal urgently.

In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said any deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland would be met with steps necessary for Russia’s security.

A Russian rocket is fired somewhere in Ukraine. AP

“The military will, of course, analyse the situation if such plans are implemented, and in any case will do everything necessary, [will take] all the necessary retaliatory steps to guarantee our safety,” Dmitry Peskov said during his daily news conference.

Poland is a staunch supporter of its neighbour Ukraine as it fends off Russia's full-scale invasion, now in its third year.