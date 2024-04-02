Nato eyes expansion of missions in the Middle East and North Africa

Nato allies will this week discuss the possible appointment of the alliance's first special representative to the southern neighbourhood as it seeks to strengthen ties with the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel regions, senior Nato diplomats said on Tuesday.

Nato's 32 foreign affairs ministers are scheduled to discuss over 100 recommendations made by a panel of independent experts to strengthen ties with the alliance's southern neighbourhood during a two-day meeting in Brussels starting on Wednesday. The report was requested by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg last year.

The meeting is expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine ahead of the next Nato summit in July in Washington as the alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Deepening relations with the Middle East and Africa is a matter of urgency for many Nato members. Western diplomats said they feel the need to highlight their narrative on the war in Ukraine which has been weakened by Russian disinformation campaigns and accusations of double standards over the war in Gaza.

“A special representative for the South is very important for some countries which have been pushing for deliverables for the Washington summit,” said a senior Nato diplomat. “That could also include more money for activities with these countries.”

“It's about staffing and engaging funding for more projects in the South in defence and advising missions,” they said.

“We need to get our narrative across to those countries. We need to engage in dialogue,” said a second senior Nato diplomat.

Nato's hub for the Middle East and Africa is located in Naples, Italy, where about 60 people are based – a fraction of the total number of the alliance's employees which reaches 4,000 at its headquarters in Belgium.

There have been reports that Nato is considering opening an office in Amman, Jordan, which would be a first in the Arab world.

“Nato allies are committed to further strengthen our ties with partners that share the alliance’s values and interest in upholding the rules-based international order,” the chair of Nato's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said during a visit to Jordan in September.

“Jordan is, among them, a close friend and a highly valued partner.”

Some diplomats cautioned that appointing a special representative to Nato's southern neighbourhood was just “one of the possibilities being considered”.

Deepening relations with the global South is not all about countering Russia, a third senior Nato diplomat said. “We have our own positive reasons to want to deepen those partnerships for our own security."

There are currently three special representatives that report to Mr Stoltenberg. They include the special co-ordinator for counter-terrorism, Thomas Goffus, the special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina Piriz, and the special representative for women, peace and security, Irene Fellin.

Nato recently appointed its first native Arabic-speaking official, British citizen Farah Dakhlallah.