Three missing after Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Arabian Sea

Three members of the Indian Coast Guard are missing after their helicopter crashed into Arabian Sea during a rescue operation off the coast of the western state of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred late on Monday when a four-member team were travelling in a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter to collect an injured member of crew on a tanker, off the coast of the city of Porbandar.

Officials said the helicopter was forced to turn around to make an emergency landing but didn't make it back to shore before crashing into the sea.

One of the crew was rescued, but three remain missing, the Indian Coast Guard said. It said the wreckage of the helicopter has been located and authorities have deployed four ships and two aircraft to search for the missing crew members.

The coast guard is India’s main maritime security agency and is deployed to conduct emergency and rescue missions across the country’s vast waters.

