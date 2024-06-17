At least four killed as freight and passenger trains collide in India

At least four passengers were killed and several were injured when a freight train collided with a passenger train in India's north-eastern West Bengal state on Monday.

The accident happened at 9am when the Kanchanjunga Express was hit from the rear by a freight train, causing two coaches of the passenger train to derail near New Jalpaiguri station, one of the largest and busiest railway stations in the state.

The express train was travelling from Agartala, in neighbouring Tripura state, to Sealdah station in Kolkata, in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said doctors, ambulances and disaster management teams were sent to the site for rescue and recovery work.

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

India's Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said national and state disaster response teams had reached the site and the injured were being taken to hospital.