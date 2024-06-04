Lok Sabha election results 2024: India begins counting votes as PM Modi seeks third term

India has begun to count votes from its staggered six-week election that is being seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power.

More than 640 million people cast their votes for 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, in the world’s largest democratic exercise that ended on Saturday after lasting 44 days.

Mr Modi, 73, is confident of winning a third consecutive term. He first came to power in 2014 and secured a bigger mandate in 2019.

If he wins, he becomes the second leader after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to clinch a third straight term.

Several exit polls on television news channels have projected a comfortable win for Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies against the opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, the main challenger to Mr Modi.

During its campaign, the INDIA alliance promised to reduce inequality, strengthen democratic institutions and uphold religious and personal freedoms.

A political party or alliance needs at least 272 seats to form a government.

Vote counting could stretch into the evening but leads are expected to emerge earlier.

BJP supporters wear masks in the likeness of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on May 13, 2024. AP

Many political analysts have predicted that if Mr Modi succeeds in returning to power, he will further push the agenda of Hindu supremacy and hasten the process of turning the secular country into a Hindu nation.

Hindus are the biggest religious grouping in India, making up about 80 per cent of the population. However, the country has a significant number of Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

Since he first came to power a decade ago, Mr Modi’s government has increasingly pushed the concept of Hindutva – a political, right-wing ideology that seeks to establish Hindu hegemony in India.

The ruling party has made it a criminal offence to slaughter and eat cows, which are considered sacred by many Hindus.

It also outlawed the Muslim practice of instant divorce, and banned the hijab and the sale of halal food, stoking concerns that Muslims and their businesses are being ostracised.

On the campaign trail, Mr Modi called India's Muslims “infiltrators” and “baby producers”, widening the sectarian divide for political gain.

“If BJP unfortunately comes to power, then anti-Muslim policies, anti-Muslim violence will aggravate in next five years and take more insidious ways we cannot imagine,” Prof Apoorvanand, a New Delhi-based political commentator who goes by one name, told The National.

Experts are also cautiously observing the outcome amid claims of dwindling democratic norms and the compromised independence of institutions such as law enforcement, the judiciary and, in recent weeks, the Election Commission of India, which has been accused of being partial to Mr Modi and the BJP.

“This was a very abnormal election. Opposition parties were fighting an election machinery with which media, bureaucracy and all constitutional authorities have aligned. This was not an election between opposition and the ruling party, but a fight between opposition and all these institutions and the media,” Prof Apoorvanand said.

“If the BJP wins, the worrying element is a merger of bureaucracy and a large section of police with the BJP. Now, even the army is aligning itself to BJP, which is even more dangerous. We have been seen examples where election officials have overlooked rigging or malpractice being done on behalf of BJP.”