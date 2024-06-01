India election 2024: More than 100m set to vote in last phase of world's largest poll

More than 100 million Indians began casting their ballots on Saturday in the final day of the world’s largest and most expensive election, six weeks after voting began.

The results will be announced on June 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to win a third term in office.

Several opinion polls have put Mr Modi and his right-wing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of its rivals.

India began the staggered seven-phase elections with the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha – the lower house of Parliament – in April.

Voting has been cast in 486 seats spread across 28 states and eight federally ruled territories.

The remaining 57 seats will go to polls in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, where Mr Modi is contesting from the Varanasi constituency.

Mr Modi, 73, won two previous polls from the Hindu holy city.

Some 900 other candidates are in the fray in the final phase.

“Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Mr Modi said on X. "As 57 seats across eight states and UTs [union territories] go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

Before the final phase, Mr Modi went for a meditation break at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a site off the southernmost tip of India, considered sacred and where Hindu philosopher and reformist Swami Vivekananda had meditated for two days in 1892.

Mr Modi has maintained popularity among the majority Hindu community in large part as a result of his image as a champion of the faith.

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity wait at a polling station on the seventh and final phase of voting in India's general election, in Kolkata on June 1, 2024. (AFP)

The BJP has launched a Once Again Modi campaign as his government highlights its goal of Viksit Bharat – Developed India – to make the country a fully developed nation by 2047.

Mr Modi’s party has also pledged to end religion-based civil laws that govern marriages, divorces, and properties and bring a uniform law for all the communities that Muslims say target them.

The party has also promoted the construction of Ram Temple as one of its biggest achievements of Mr Modi's second term.

The temple, built on the site of the 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque, opened in January after decades of legal wrangling following its demolition by supporters of the BJP and other Hindu right-wing groups in 1992.

The opposition is composed of a coalition of 26 national and regional parties called INDIA bloc, led by Indian National Congress, a party that lost power to Mr Modi in 2014 after a decade-long reign. Its electoral fortunes have since declined.

Congress, as the INC is called, is led by Rahul Gandhi who has challenged Mr Modi by promoting an agenda of “justice”.

The party has promised minimum wages, employment opportunities, and the freedom to practice personal choices in dress, food, language and personal laws for people, particularly from religious minority communities.

India, a diverse and multi-faith nation of 1.4 billion people, allows its religious and other ethnic communities to follow their scriptures and traditions for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

More than 970 million people were eligible to vote but an average of around 66 per cent of the voters have participated in the process to elect a new government.

In February, the Centre for Media Studies in New Delhi said the cost of this year's election would be about 1.2 trillion rupees, or $14.4 billion.