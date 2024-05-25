Dozens dead in massive blaze at entertainment complex in Gujarat

At least 20 people have died, many of them children, after a major fire broke out at an entertainment complex in Rajkot in the Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday.

A relief and rescue operation is under way, police and fire officers at the scene told media.

While the death toll could not be confirmed and is expected to rise, officials said 20 bodies were retrieved after the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, Rajkot police added.

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

India's prime minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Raju Bhargava, the district’s police commissioner, said: “The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.