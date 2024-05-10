Arvind Kejriwal: India's Supreme Court grants Delhi Chief Minister bail in corruption case

India’s top court on Friday granted bail to Delhi's embattled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was in jail for almost two months on corruption charges.

Mr Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administers India's capital region, was arrested in March by the enforcement directorate, the federal financial crimes police, on charges of accepting bribes of about 1 billion rupees ($12 million) to pass an alcohol policy favourable to private businesses.

At the Supreme Court, judges Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta granted Mr Kejriwal bail until June 1.

It was unclear when he would leave Delhi’s high-security Tihar Jail.

The 55-year-old politician has denied any wrongdoing.

He has claimed his arrest was “illegal” and carried out at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his main political rival.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and entered Tihar on April 1. He had challenged his arrest but his bail plea was repeatedly rejected.

He has risen swiftly in Indian politics over the past decade, establishing the image of an anti-corruption crusader.

The AAP is a key ally of the Congress-led INDIA alliance that is contesting the election against the dominant National Democratic Alliance, Mr Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was one of the star campaigners of the INDIA bloc.

Privatising spirits

The Delhi alcohol policy was aimed at privatising the liquor business and would have led to the government's exit from the trade in 2021. Officials said it was intended to increase revenue and eliminate black marketing of spirits.

It was cancelled by the government after the allegations emerged, with most of the 849 private alcohol shops shutting.

Mr Kejriwal had been summoned several times for questioning but he had ignored the summons, claiming that they were “illegal”.

The federal agency has claimed that Mr Kejriwal is a “kingpin” in the alleged scam and told the court that he was “non-co-operative” while in custody.

The agency has claimed that 450 million rupees of kickbacks were used to fund the AAP in the Goa and Punjab state elections in 2022.

Several of Mr Kejriwal's party colleagues, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have remained in custody pending trial over the accusations.