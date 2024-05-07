India election 2024: Modi casts his vote as third phase of Lok Sabha polls starts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast his vote in his home state of Gujarat as the third round of parliamentary elections to elect a new government began.

Voting is taking place in 93 constituencies across 12 states and federally ruled regions on Tuesday, part of the seven-phase polls for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.

More than 1,300 candidates are in the fray, according to the Election Commission of India, with about 49 million voters registered for the third phase.

Mr Modi cast his vote in Gandhinagar constituency.

“Voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! Urging everyone to do so as well and strengthen our democracy,” the Prime Minister said on X.

“Your active participation will add to the splendour of this festival of democracy.”

The western state of Gujarat has 26 seats but polls will be held only for 25 constituencies.

The BJP won the Surat seat unopposed after the nomination of the opposition Congress candidate was rejected and eight other contestants withdrew their applications.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is seeking re-election as the MP for Gandhinagar and will also cast his vote.

Gujarat is a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has held sway over the state for more than 22 years.

Mr Modi was chief minister of the state for more than 12 years until 2014 when he stormed to power nationally.

The BJP won all 26 constituencies in the state during the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Other states that have yet to go to polls include the Hindi heartland belt of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, as well as the eastern states of Assam and West Bengal, the coastal states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the Centre-ruled union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Jammu and Kashmir.

India election 2024: Everything to know about world's biggest polls

The southern Karnataka state is crucial for the BJP, which won 25 out of 27 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

However, the party lost Karnataka to the Congress, India's main opposition party, during state elections last year over issues of development and anti-Muslim policies such as banning the hijab in educational institutions.

The BJP is seeking to recapture the crucial region to improve its tally. Among the prominent candidates is Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This year’s election is the second longest in the history of the country.

India took four months to complete its first general election in 1951-1952, while the exercise took 39 days in 2019.

About 970 million people are eligible to vote.

The first phase of elections took place on April 19, with a voter turnout of more than 66 per cent. The second phase on April 26 had a similar percentage.