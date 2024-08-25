35 killed in two bus accidents in Pakistan

A dozen pilgrims were among the 35 people killed in two separate bus accidents in north-east and south-west Pakistan on Sunday, a day after the bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in a bus crash in Iran were repatriated.

Twelve pilgrims died on the Makran Coastal Highway in the south-west of the country, the Interior Ministry said, while 23 people were killed in a second bus accident in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir, according to rescue officials.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement expressed “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in both accidents”.

Twenty-three people died when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“I have lost three members of my family,” Tara Zafar, who travelled to the hospital after hearing about the accident, told AFP. Her father, sister and one-year-old nephew were among the dead.

In a separate accident, a bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, after being prevented from crossing into Iran. Twelve pilgrims died in the accident on a mountainous area, about 500 kilometres from the Iranian border town of Pishin.

The pilgrims were planning to go to Iraq to attend Arbaeen, one of the biggest events of the Shiite calendar, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.

“The bus was carrying pilgrims on its way to Arbaeen but was turned back at the Iran border because their documents had some problems,” said Hamood Ur Rehman, a senior government official in the district of Gwadar.

Sunday's accidents come a day after the bodies of 28 pilgrims who died when a bus overturned in central Iran were returned to Pakistan. The pilgrims were also on their way to Iraq for Arbaeen.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

TECH SPECS: APPLE IPHONE 14 PLUS Display: 6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED, 2778 x 1284, 458ppi, HDR, True Tone, P3, 1200 nits Processor: A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Memory: 6GB Capacity: 128/256/512GB Platform: iOS 16 Main camera: Dual 12MP main (f/1.5) + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4); 2x optical, 5x digital; Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Portrait Lighting Main camera video: 4K @ 24/25/3060fps, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps, HD @ 30fps; HD slo-mo @ 120/240fps; night, time lapse, cinematic, action modes; Dolby Vision, 4K HDR Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth (f/1.9), Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4; Animoji, Memoji; Portrait Lighting Front camera video: 4K @ 24/25/3060fps, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps, HD slo-mo @ 120fps; night, time lapse, cinematic, action modes; Dolby Vision, 4K HDR Battery: 4323 mAh, up to 26h video, 20h streaming video, 100h audio; fast charge to 50% in 30m; MagSafe, Qi wireless charging Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Apple Pay) Biometrics: Face ID I/O: Lightning Cards: Dual eSIM / eSIM + SIM (US models use eSIMs only) Colours: Blue, midnight, purple, starlight, Product Red In the box: iPhone 14, USB-C-to-Lightning cable, one Apple sticker Price: Dh3,799 / Dh4,199 / Dh5,049

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

Oppenheimer Director: Christopher Nolan Stars: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon Rating: 5/5



Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

if you go The flights Flydubai flies to Podgorica or nearby Tivat via Sarajevo from Dh2,155 return including taxes. Turkish Airlines flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Podgorica via Istanbul; alternatively, fly with Flydubai from Dubai to Belgrade and take a short flight with Montenegro Air to Podgorica. Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Podgorica via Belgrade. Flights cost from about Dh3,000 return including taxes. There are buses from Podgorica to Plav. The tour While you can apply for a permit for the route yourself, it’s best to travel with an agency that will arrange it for you. These include Zbulo in Albania (www.zbulo.org) or Zalaz in Montenegro (www.zalaz.me).

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

WHAT MACRO FACTORS ARE IMPACTING META TECH MARKETS? • Looming global slowdown and recession in key economies • Russia-Ukraine war • Interest rate hikes and the rising cost of debt servicing • Oil price volatility • Persisting inflationary pressures • Exchange rate fluctuations • Shortage of labour/skills • A resurgence of Covid?

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Danilo (16'), Bernardo Silva (34'), Fernandinho (72') Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Ulloa (20')

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

START-UPS IN BATCH 4 OF SANABIL 500'S ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME Saudi Arabia Joy: Delivers car services with affordable prices Karaz: Helps diabetics with gamification, IoT and real-time data Medicarri: Medical marketplace that connects clinics with suppliers Mod5r: Makes automated and recurring investments to grow wealth Stuck: Live, on-demand language support to boost writing Walzay: Helps in recruitment while reducing hiring time UAE Eighty6: Marketplace for restaurant and supplier procurements FarmUnboxed: Helps digitise international food supply chain NutriCal: Helps F&B businesses and governments with nutritional analysis Wellxai: Provides insurance that enables and rewards user habits Egypt Amwal: A Shariah-compliant crowd-lending platform Deben: Helps CFOs manage cash efficiently Egab: Connects media outlets to journalists in hard-to-reach areas for exclusives Neqabty: Digitises financial and medical services of labour unions Oman Monak: Provides financial inclusion and life services to migrants

WHY AAYAN IS 'PERFECT EXAMPLE' David White might be new to the country, but he has clearly already built up an affinity with the place.



After the UAE shocked Pakistan in the semi-final of the Under 19 Asia Cup last month, White was hugged on the field by Aayan Khan, the team’s captain.



White suggests that was more a sign of Aayan’s amiability than anything else. But he believes the young all-rounder, who was part of the winning Gulf Giants team last year, is just the sort of player the country should be seeking to produce via the ILT20.



“He is a delightful young man,” White said. “He played in the competition last year at 17, and look at his development from there till now, and where he is representing the UAE.



“He was influential in the U19 team which beat Pakistan. He is the perfect example of what we are all trying to achieve here.



“It is about the development of players who are going to represent the UAE and go on to help make UAE a force in world cricket.”

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation 2 to 5

Rating: 5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



Prop idols Girls full-contact rugby may be in its infancy in the Middle East, but there are already a number of role models for players to look up to. Sophie Shams (Dubai Exiles mini, England sevens international) An Emirati student who is blazing a trail in rugby. She first learnt the game at Dubai Exiles and captained her JESS Primary school team. After going to study geophysics at university in the UK, she scored a sensational try in a cup final at Twickenham. She has played for England sevens, and is now contracted to top Premiership club Saracens. ---- Seren Gough-Walters (Sharjah Wanderers mini, Wales rugby league international) Few players anywhere will have taken a more circuitous route to playing rugby on Sky Sports. Gough-Walters was born in Al Wasl Hospital in Dubai, raised in Sharjah, did not take up rugby seriously till she was 15, has a master’s in global governance and ethics, and once worked as an immigration officer at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi. In the summer of 2021 she played for Wales against England in rugby league, in a match that was broadcast live on TV. ---- Erin King (Dubai Hurricanes mini, Ireland sevens international) Aged five, Australia-born King went to Dubai Hurricanes training at The Sevens with her brothers. She immediately struck up a deep affection for rugby. She returned to the city at the end of last year to play at the Dubai Rugby Sevens in the colours of Ireland in the Women’s World Series tournament on Pitch 1.

Company profile Name: Yodawy

Based: Egypt

Founders: Karim Khashaba, Sherief El-Feky and Yasser AbdelGawad

Sector: HealthTech

Total funding: $24.5 million

Investors: Algebra Ventures, Global Ventures, MEVP and Delivery Hero Ventures, among others

Number of employees: 500



Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+