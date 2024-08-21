Dozens killed as bus carrying Pakistani Shiite pilgrims to Iraq crashes in Iran

At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq for a Shiite ritual were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night in the central province of Yazd, Iranian state-run news agency Irna reported, citing a local emergency official.

Another 23 were injured, 14 of them seriously. There were 51 people on board at the time of the crash outside of the city of Taft, about 500km south-east of the Iranian capital Tehran.

The pilgrims were heading through Iran to Iraq to attend Arbaeen, one of the biggest events of the Shiite calendar, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.

Pilgrims traditionally assemble in Karbala in what is regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world, drawing tens of millions of people each year. Already, Iranian police said 3 million pilgrims had left their country for Karbala.

In Pakistan, authorities described those on the bus as coming from the city of Larkana in the southern Sindh province.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash and that diplomats were providing assistance to those affected.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Mr Sharif said on X.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with about 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

Last year, an estimated 22 million pilgrims attended the commemoration in the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala, where Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried.

Sweet Tooth Creator: Jim Mickle

Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen

Rating: 2.5/5

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier UAE fixtures 25 April – Ireland v UAE*

27 April – UAE v Zimbabwe**

29 April – Netherlands v UAE*

3 May – UAE v Vanuatu*

5 May – Semi-finals

7 May – Final

UAE squad: Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Avanee Patel, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh. *Zayed Cricket Stadium **Tolerance Oval

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

The specs Engine:+2-litre+or+3-litre+4Motion+all-wheel-drive Power:+250Nm+(2-litre);+340+(3-litre) Torque:+450Nm Transmission:+8-speed+automatic Starting+price:+From+Dh212,000 On+sale:+Now

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

UAE medallists at Asian Games 2023 Gold

Magomedomar Magomedomarov – Judo – Men’s +100kg

Khaled Al Shehi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -62kg

Faisal Al Ketbi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -85kg

Asma Al Hosani – Jiu-jitsu – Women’s -52kg

Shamma Al Kalbani – Jiu-jitsu – Women’s -63kg

Silver

Omar Al Marzooqi – Equestrian – Individual showjumping

Bishrelt Khorloodoi – Judo – Women’s -52kg

Khalid Al Blooshi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -62kg

Mohamed Al Suwaidi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -69kg

Balqees Abdulla – Jiu-jitsu – Women’s -48kg

Bronze

Hawraa Alajmi – Karate – Women’s kumite -50kg

Ahmed Al Mansoori – Cycling – Men’s omnium

Abdullah Al Marri – Equestrian – Individual showjumping

Team UAE – Equestrian – Team showjumping

Dzhafar Kostoev – Judo – Men’s -100kg

Narmandakh Bayanmunkh – Judo – Men’s -66kg

Grigorian Aram – Judo – Men’s -90kg

Mahdi Al Awlaqi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -77kg

Saeed Al Kubaisi – Jiu-jitsu – Men’s -85kg

Shamsa Al Ameri – Jiu-jitsu – Women’s -57kg