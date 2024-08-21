Canadian authorities investigate more than 100 bomb threats against Jewish institutions

Authorities in Canada are investigating after bomb threats were sent to more than 100 Jewish organisations and institutions across the country on Wednesday.
The threats were sent to synagogues, schools, hospitals and cultural organisations in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to local media.
In Toronto, Canada's largest city, police said several buildings were evacuated after the threats.
“We are aware of threats made via email to Jewish organisations across Canada,” Toronto Police said on X. “Today, TPS attended [buildings] in the Bathurst St and Sheppard Ave West area for a bomb threat.”
Police said the buildings were eventually cleared.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed outrage over the threats.
“I’m disgusted at reports that more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada were targeted by threats today,” Mr Trudeau said on X. “This is blatant anti-Semitism.”
He said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were in touch with local agencies to investigate the matter.
B'nai Brith Canada was among the organisations threatened.
“This is not just an attack on our safety – it’s an attack on the fabric of Canadian society,” the organisation said in a statement posted on X.
It said the threats on Wednesday have come as Canada's Jewish community has witnessed “incitement” on a near “daily” basis.
“Enough is enough,” the organisation added. “Canada must not bow to terror. We must restore safety to our cities and ensure that every Canadian can live free from fear.”