New Delhi calls for inquiry after at least 42 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire

New Delhi has called for an investigation after at least 42 Indians were killed in a huge fire that tore through a six-storey building in Kuwait.

The blaze, which killed at least 50 people, is believed to have started in a kitchen on a lower floor, trapping residents on floors above.

More than a dozen victims were from India’s southern state of Kerala while others were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining casualties were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali.

Three Filipinos were killed in the fire, the Philippines Migrant Worker Secretary said on Thursday, adding that two others remain in critical condition.

About 200 people, mostly Indian workers, lived in the overcrowded building in Kuwait's Mangaf area.

Most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation but India’s junior foreign minister Kirti Singh said there were bodies burnt beyond recognition.

Mr Singh, who is travelling to Kuwait today, said DNA tests would be conducted to establish the identities of the victims.

“As soon as the bodies are identified, the kin will be informed and our air force plane will bring the bodies back … The latest figures that we had last night, the casualty figures are around 48 to 49. Out of this, 42 or 43 are believed to be Indians,” Mr Singh told reporters.

“The rest of the situation will be clear the moment we reach there.”

Mr Singh is leading a high-level team to co-ordinate with Kuwaiti authorities concerning the repatriation of victims' bodies.

Kuwaiti security forces inspect the residential building after a fire broke out in Mangaf area in Kuwait on June 12, 2024. EPA

Indians are the largest expatriate community in Kuwait, with a diaspora of about a million people constituting 21 per cent of the Gulf nation's population and 30 per cent of its workforce, according to the Indian government.

Indians began migrating to Kuwait in the 1970s following a boom in the nation’s economy, mostly driven by oil exports, and have played a pivotal role in the development of the country since.

About half a million Indians are employed in the private sector as engineers, doctors and IT experts, while more than 300,000 are involved in blue-collar jobs as drivers, gardeners, cooks and housemaids, according to the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he spoke to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya about the tragedy.

“Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated, and that responsibility will be fixed,” Mr Jaishankar wrote on social media.

A senior Kuwaiti journalist told a local Indian television network that an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 50ºC, is believed to have contributed to the tragedy.

The ages of the victims – who included a driver, a delivery agent, carpenters and engineers – ranged from 23 to 56 years.

Umarudheen Shameer’s family in Kerala’s Kollam city received a call at about 11.30am informing them that their son had died in the fire.

Mr Shameer had been a driver in Kuwait over the past couple of years and was the family's sole breadwinner.

“So far, there has been no official communication, either from the company or the embassy. We learnt about the incident through the family of a colleague who was injured in the fire,” a family member told reporters.