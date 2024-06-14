Kuwait fire: Bodies of 45 Indians killed in blaze arrive in Kerala

The bodies of 45 Indians killed in the fire that tore through a six-storey residential building in Kuwait’s Mangaf district on Wednesday have arrived in Kerala.

At least 50 people were killed in the blaze at the building, home to about 200 residents living in cramped conditions.

An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the bodies landed at Cochin International Airport in the southern city of Kochi on Friday.

Twenty-three of the 45 victims are from Kerala while seven are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one from Karnataka.

The remainder are from Uttar Pradesh, the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, and western Maharashtra state.

A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.



MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft pic.twitter.com/PEmBfy4wj2 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 14, 2024

India’s junior Foreign Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, who arrived in Kuwait in the aftermath of the tragedy, was aboard the aircraft and will co-ordinate the repatriation.

“From here the bodies will be transferred to their homes in different parts of the state and the remaining bodies will be offloaded in Delhi and then will be transferred to their homes,” Mr Singh said.

At least 33 people were injured and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Kuwait.

“The injured are being put in five hospitals,” Mr Singh said.

“We met all the injured people individually and took stock of their injuries. Some suffered fractures from jumping from the 2nd or fourth floor.

“Others inhaled smoke and their lungs were harmed but [they are] recovering rapidly.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet and senior government officials received the bodies at the airport.

Ambulances escorted by police will transport the bodies to the homes of the victims across the state.

At Umarudheen Shameer’s residence in Kollam, his parents and wife awaited the arrival of his body.

Mr Shameer, 33, who moved to Kuwait to work as a driver four years ago, is believed to have died after jumping off the building to escape the blaze. He was the family's sole breadwinner.

“We are waiting for his body,” Safedu Oyyur, Mr Shameer's cousin, told The National.

“His brother and I have come to the airport to receive it. His home is nearly 150km [away]. It will take nearly three hours for us to reach home.”

“His wife and mother are at home … they were informed about his death yesterday evening.”