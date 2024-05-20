Supermarket in Abu Dhabi shut down due to health code breaches

A supermarket in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to close after inspectors found it had breached health and safety rules.

High Quality Foodstuff Trading in Musaffah was closed “for posing a significant risk to public health”, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said on Monday.

Inspectors found live poultry being stored improperly in an area along with preserved food, in breach of food safety guidelines.

The supermarket will remain closed until the issues have been rectified, the authority said.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close HIGH QUALITY FOODSTUFF TRADING - SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP LLC in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. The store, holding trade license number CN-4660027, has been found in violation of Law No.…

The food safety authority regularly carries out inspections to check standards in the UAE capital are met.

Since the beginning of the year, the body has ordered the closure of five outlets for failing to meet safety standards.

In March, the authority shut down two butchers, a restaurant and a supermarket after repeated food safety breaches.

A cockroach infestation and improper labelling of imported meat were reported at Al Amal Butchery and Al Ayham Butchery in Mushrif Mall, while the Saveway supermarket in Al Khalidiya had continued to stock expired food products on their shelves despite warnings.

The Toshka Cafeteria was shut down in February after inspectors found unhygienic work conditions and rodents.

The authority reminded the public to report suspected breaches by calling the Abu Dhabi government contact centre on 800 555.