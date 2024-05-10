UN General Assembly votes in favour of Palestinian bid for full membership

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UN General Assembly voted on Friday in favour of supporting Palestine's bid for full UN membership.

The resolution, which was proposed in the name of 22 Arab countries, was co-sponsored by about 65 states.

It was approved with 143 votes in favour, nine against and 25 abstentions. The US, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Palau and Nauru voted against the resolution.

The resolution, introduced by the UAE, stated that “the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter and should therefore be admitted”.

Speaking before the vote on behalf of the Arab Group, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, told the 193 member states that the vast majority of countries in the General Assembly “are fully aware of the legitimacy of the Palestinian bid and the justness of their cause, which faces fierce attempts to suppress it and render it meaningless today”.

Mr Abushahab emphasised that granting Palestine full membership at the UN would send a “powerful message” in support of the two-state solution.

“Fulfilling the UN's historic obligation towards the Palestinian people is long overdue, but it is never too late.”

Before the vote, Nate Evans, spokesman for the US mission to the UN said America would be voting “no” on the resolution and encouraged other member states to do the same.

He added that, “should the General Assembly adopt this resolution and refer the Palestinian membership application back to the Security Council, we expect a similar outcome to what occurred in April”, referring to a US veto.

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour said “no words” could capture what the loss and trauma the Palestinians have faced.

They have been pushed to the “very edge of the strip to the very brink of life”, he added.

“Against all odds, we survived. Our flag flies high and proud in Palestine and across the globe and on the campus of Columbia University. The day will come where Palestine will take its rightful place among that community of free nations,” the ambassador said.

“A yes vote is a vote for Palestinian existence. It is not against any state, but it is against the attempt to deprive us of our state.

“That is why the Israeli government is so opposed to it -they oppose our independence and the two-state solution altogether.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan condemned the decision to grant Palestine more rights at the UN.

“Today's destructive vote is not only opening the US doors to the terrorist-supporting Palestinian Authority. If it was, then it would be bad enough,” said Mr Erdan.

He added, the UN is also granting privileges to the “future terror state of Hamas. It makes me sick”.

The resolution calls on the Security Council to “reconsider the matter favourably” after the US vetoed a widely supported resolution on April 18 that would have paved the way for full UN membership for Palestine.

Twelve Security Council members voted in favour of granting Palestine full UN member status, while the UK and Switzerland abstained.

France, Japan, South Korea and Slovenia backed the resolution despite none of them individually recognising a Palestinian state.

The measure does not entitle the state of Palestine to vote in the General Assembly or to put forward its candidature to UN organs.

But it would allow Palestine to submit proposals and amendments directly, without having to go through another country, as is the case currently.

UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding in nature, primarily serving as symbolic expressions of global sentiment.

The Gaza war began with Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 34,900 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.