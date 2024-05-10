The UAE like you've never seen it: before and after April's unprecedented storm

The UAE experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday, April 16.

In Al Ain alone 254mm fell, the equivalent of two years' average, flights were severely disrupted at Dubai International Airport, traffic ground to a halt as roads were flooded across the country and at least three people were killed as the nation battled the extreme weather.

As we approach a month since the historic storms, The National's team of photographers have put together their favourite pictures that best illustrate not just the extent of the flooding but also the heroic efforts to recover.

Every 'before' photograph was taken between April 16 and April 20, while every 'after' photograph was taken the following week – from April 21 to April 24.

In these photographs, taken by Chris Whiteoak, floodwater subsides in Al Barsha, Dubai.

Antonie Robertson noticed abandoned cars in floodwater on Al Sarfa Street along Al Thowima Street bridge in Al Sufouh, Dubai.

Hassan Ahmed Saqer Grocery on First Al Khail Street in Al Quoz 1, Dubai, was severely affected, as Antonie Robertson observed.

The flooding on Al Khail Road, Dubai, sparked travel disruption as many left their vehicles, Chris Whiteoak witnessed.

Antonie Robertson spotted residents resorting to travel by dinghy on First Al Khail Street in Al Quoz 1, near Al Marabea Street intersection in Dubai.

Several cars became stuck on waterlogged roads in Al Furjan, Dubai, as Pawan Singh captured the raw impact of the rainfall.

Al Furjan area was also struck by traffic delays as cars, pictured here by Pawan Singh, struggled to navigate the floodwater.

The extent of the heroic clean-up operation was captured clearly here by Pawan Singh in Al Furjan, Dubai.

Flooding in Abu Dhabi was generally less severe than in Dubai, as seen in Al Tabadul Street, Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of Victor Besa's photography.

Al Haq Mosque in Khalifa City, before and after being surrounded by floodwater in these pictures from Victor Besa.

Floodwater was removed quickly from the corner of Al Saqi Street and Al Khayl Street, Khalifa City, Victor Besa captured.

The Umm Suqeim Street turn-off from Sheikh Zayed Road, heading towards Sharjah, was severely flooded but the clean-up effort was fast and decisive, as photographed by Antonie Robertson.