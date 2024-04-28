Task force to assess flood damage in UAE given one week to come up with a strategy

A committee established to assess damage caused by floods in the UAE held its first meeting to set plans to evaluate the condition of roads, infrastructure, and dams after the country's worst storms on record.

The committee was formed by the UAE Cabinet and is headed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, reported state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and attended by members of the committee from various federal and local entities.

Mr Al Mazrouei outlined the tasks of the committee that include assessing the damages and proposing solutions to address them.

Four technical committees have been established, one for roads and infrastructure, one for houses and properties, one for dams and water facilities and one for energy and water.

“Our goal is to ensure the fast recovery of the infrastructure and to develop practical solutions that enhance the resilience of our infrastructure in the face of weather instability and emergencies,” said Mr Al Mazrouei.

“The Ministry, in co-ordination with various entities, has started assessing the damages of citizens’ homes and offering aid and logistic support to them.

“This will help us recover quickly and ease the suffering of affected citizens.”

He commended the swift response of field teams from various concerned entities that worked round the clock.

Read More UAE announces Dh2bn fund to support Emiratis affected by floods

Mr Al Mazrouei asked the committees to immediately start assessing damage from the rain across the country and prepare an integrated plan to repair the damage to infrastructure, roads, houses and dams.

He set a week's deadline to receive a detailed report of this task and highlighted that a team of experts was assigned to prepare a complete study on the need to expand dams and waterways, so they are ready for and can contain future extreme weather events.

The UAE on Wednesday approved a Dh2 billion ($540 million) aid package to support Emiratis affected by the country's worst storms on record.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out the major relief effort as he chaired a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

He said the funds would be used to address damage caused to the homes and property of citizens.

Last week, Dubai Police announced it would waive all traffic fines incurred during the UAE's severe storms last week.