Ukraine plant in danger of nuclear incident, says IAEA chief

The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog warned on Monday that the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine is coming dangerously close to a nuclear incident amid continuing attacks.

Drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, on Sunday, hitting a reactor building in the worst such incident since November 2022.

“We must not allow complacency to let a role of the dice decide what happens tomorrow,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the UN Security Council.

The risk of a major accident is possible, even though the reactors are turned off, he said.

Russian forces have maintained control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

The centre has been inactive since that same year because of shelling. The plant has experienced drone strikes that started on April 7.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of the attacks.

“These reckless attacks must cease immediately,” Mr Grossi said.

“Though, fortunately, they have not led to a radiological incident this time, they significantly increase the risk at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where nuclear safety is already compromised."

The IAEA has staff at five Ukrainian nuclear centres to oversee safety and security amid the Russian occupation, including Zaporizhzhia, which enables the agency to investigate and report on events.

Mr Grossi said the attack “sets a very dangerous precedent” because the reactor confinement structure was hit.

Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the council Moscow has never used heavy weapons at the nuclear power plant or launched attacks from its territory.

Meanwhile, he said, Ukraine has intensified attacks on the plant over the last few months and Russia has been informing the IAEA.

Mr Nebenzya called on the UN nuclear agency to reveal the source of attacks on the plant, insisting that it is not a political matter but an issue of nuclear security.

IAEA chief issues warning on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - video