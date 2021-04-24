US sends B-52 bombers to Middle East for extra security ahead of Afghanistan pull-out

Washington is preparing for the possibility that the Taliban could resume attacks on Coalition forces

A US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber overflies the runway during the F-Air Colombia 2015 air festival at the Jose Maria Cordova airport in Rionegro, Antioquia. AFP Photo. 

The National
Apr 24, 2021

Two B-52 long-range bombers arrived in the region around Afghanistan on Friday to bolster security as the US prepares to withdraw all 2,500 troops from the country by September, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The bomber deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin along with an extension of the carrier USS Eisenhower’s current tour in the Middle East as the military anticipates potential attacks by the Taliban and works to send signals to deter them, Mr Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

The number of ground troops in Afghanistan is also expected to increase temporarily to assist and secure the departing US and Nato forces, Mr Kirby said. Thousands of American and foreign contractors will also leave the country two decades after the initial invasion by the US and allies.

Military equipment will be transferred back to the US or redeployed in the region. Some will be given to the Afghan government or destroyed, Mr Kirby said.

Vehicles and equipment will be airlifted from Afghanistan, according to Mr Kirby, who said the Defense Department is still assessing the cost of the withdrawal ordered by President Joe Biden.

US B-52 bombers flanked by multinational fighter escorts fly over Middle East
US flies B-52 bombers over Middle East in deterrence mission
Company Profile

Company name: Big Farm Brothers

Started: September 2020

Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur

Based: Dubai Investment Park 1

Industry: food and agriculture

Initial investment: $205,000

Current staff: eight to 10

Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Correspondents

By Tim Murphy

(Grove Press)

Christopher Robin
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Haley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Peter Capaldi
Three stars

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo

Transmission: CVT

Power: 170bhp

Torque: 220Nm

Price: Dh98,900

Genesis G80 2020 5.0-litre Royal Specs

Engine: 5-litre V8

Gearbox: eight-speed automatic

Power: 420hp

Torque: 505Nm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L/100km

Price: Dh260,500

