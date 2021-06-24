UN urges Iran to halt execution of teenage ‘killer’

United Nations experts on Thursday called on Iran to halt the execution of a man for a murder committed while he was a teenager.

Hossein Shahbazi is due to be hanged on Monday following the death of another teen during a group fight when he was 17.

The UN’s investigator on Iran Javaid Rehman and others said in a statement they were “deeply concerned for" Mr Shahbazi's life.

They were “particularly disturbed at reports indicating that the execution is planned to go ahead and that it may even be carried out earlier than scheduled,” it said.

Mr Shahbazi, now 20, was in January last year sentenced to death for stabbing his classmate.

UN human rights experts urge the Iranian government to halt the scheduled June 28 execution of a young Iranian man, Hossein Shahbazi, saying "he was a child at the time of the crime, and was reportedly tortured to force a confession of guilt." https://t.co/zJv4MgerMh pic.twitter.com/QUyBBDRftb — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) June 24, 2021

Police in Shiraz, in Fars province, held him for 11 days without access to a lawyer and reportedly tortured him until they had extracted a confession.

He was then moved to a juvenile lock-up and held there for several more days before his mother was allowed to visit. He had bruises on his face and had lost weight.

Several others involved in the fracas were arrested and made confessions but have not been sentenced to death, campaigners say.

Iran’s Supreme Court has yet to rule on a request for a re-trial of Mr Shahbazi, who is currently held in Adelabad prison in Shiraz.

Because of his age at the time of his 2018 arrest, Mr Shahbazi should be spared the death penalty under global rules, said Mr Rehman and two other UN officials, Morris Tidball-Binz and Mikiko Otani.

Iran continues to use the death penalty for crimes committed by people under the age of 18, despite signing a UN agreement banning the practice in 1968.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights says “the sentence of death shall not be imposed for crimes committed by persons below 18 years of age and shall not be carried out on pregnant women”.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to honour their obligations under international law and immediately halt the execution of Hossein Shahbazi,” the UN experts said.

UK-based campaign group Amnesty International said that at least three juveniles were executed in 2020 and scores of others remain on death row.

Iran executed 246 people last year, the second-highest number for any country behind China.

🆕 Statement by @EP_HumanRights Chair @Mariearenaps: "#HosseinShahbazi is at imminent risk of execution in Iran 🇮🇷. He was just 17 years old when arrested. I urge Iran to respect international law and not sentence children to death." #SaveHossein 🇪🇺 — DROI Committee Press (@EP_HumanRights) June 24, 2021

“The imposition of the death penalty in Iran contrasts with the current international trend of abolishing the death penalty and is contrary to its prohibition against child offenders,” added the UN experts.