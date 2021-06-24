UN urges Iran to halt execution of teenage ‘killer’

Hossein Shahbazi faces the gallows for a crime he allegedly committed when a child

Hossein Shahbazi is convicted of murder that he allegedly committed while he was 17. Amnesty
Hossein Shahbazi is convicted of murder that he allegedly committed while he was 17. Amnesty

United Nations experts on Thursday called on Iran to halt the execution of a man for a murder committed while he was a teenager.

Hossein Shahbazi is due to be hanged on Monday following the death of another teen during a group fight when he was 17.

The UN’s investigator on Iran Javaid Rehman and others said in a statement they were “deeply concerned for" Mr Shahbazi's life.

They were “particularly disturbed at reports indicating that the execution is planned to go ahead and that it may even be carried out earlier than scheduled,” it said.

Mr Shahbazi, now 20, was in January last year sentenced to death for stabbing his classmate.

Police in Shiraz, in Fars province, held him for 11 days without access to a lawyer and reportedly tortured him until they had extracted a confession.

He was then moved to a juvenile lock-up and held there for several more days before his mother was allowed to visit. He had bruises on his face and had lost weight.

Several others involved in the fracas were arrested and made confessions but have not been sentenced to death, campaigners say.

Iran’s Supreme Court has yet to rule on a request for a re-trial of Mr Shahbazi, who is currently held in Adelabad prison in Shiraz.

Because of his age at the time of his 2018 arrest, Mr Shahbazi should be spared the death penalty under global rules, said Mr Rehman and two other UN officials, Morris Tidball-Binz and Mikiko Otani.

Read More

Hossein Shahbazi is convicted of murder that he allegedly committed while he was 17. AmnestyIran faces pressure to halt execution of 17-year-old 'killer'

The heroes I met fighting Iran’s brutal prison system

UN bashes Iran's torture and execution of minority Baluch prisoner

Iran continues to use the death penalty for crimes committed by people under the age of 18, despite signing a UN agreement banning the practice in 1968.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights says “the sentence of death shall not be imposed for crimes committed by persons below 18 years of age and shall not be carried out on pregnant women”.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to honour their obligations under international law and immediately halt the execution of Hossein Shahbazi,” the UN experts said.

UK-based campaign group Amnesty International said that at least three juveniles were executed in 2020 and scores of others remain on death row.

Iran executed 246 people last year, the second-highest number for any country behind China.

“The imposition of the death penalty in Iran contrasts with the current international trend of abolishing the death penalty and is contrary to its prohibition against child offenders,” added the UN experts.

Updated: June 24, 2021 11:43 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National

South Sudan poised to realise Nile dam dream, says minister

Africa
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in London. AP

Diplomats hail 'united' Libyan government after talks to build on ceasefire

MENA
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one