Two candidates drop out of Iran's presidential race

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a reformist, and hardliner Alireza Zakani have dropped out of the race to be Iran’s next president.

Mr Mehralizadeh was the only reformist candidate in the upcoming election. He gave his resignation letter to the Interior Ministry, state-run news agency IRNA said.

Mr Mehralizadeh earlier served as governor in two Iranian provinces. He was also the vice president in charge of physical education under reformist President Mohammad Khatami and a deputy in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. He ran in the 2005 election, coming in last.

Mr Zakani, the most conservative of the candidates, said he would support front-runner Ebrahim Raisi, also a hardliner. A former veteran of the Iran-Iraq war and a commander of the Guards' affiliated volunteer Basij militia, he was disqualified in 2013 and 2017 from running for president.

With the election just days away, both Mr Mehralizadeh and Mr Zakani’s decision to drop out of the race is seen as an effort to boost the chances of candidates like Mr Raisi and former Central Bank Chief Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Mr Hemmati, formerly a member of the Rouhani administration, has been running as a moderate. The latest IPSA poll shows Mr Hemmati trailing behind Mr Raisi.

Mr Raisi is expected to win the election largely because of the historically low voter turnout, which often favors hardline candidates.

Over the next 24 hours, candidates will do their final canvassing before a campaign blackout is imposed, which could include more candidates dropping out.