Two candidates drop out of Iran's presidential race

Efforts to consolidate votes start with polls just 48 hours away

Among candidates for Iran's presidential election are, from top left, clockwise, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohsen Rezai, Saeed Jalili and Alireza Zakani. AFP
Among candidates for Iran's presidential election are, from top left, clockwise, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohsen Rezai, Saeed Jalili and Alireza Zakani. AFP

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a reformist, and hardliner Alireza Zakani have dropped out of the race to be Iran’s next president.

Mr Mehralizadeh was the only reformist candidate in the upcoming election. He gave his resignation letter to the Interior Ministry, state-run news agency IRNA said.

Mr Mehralizadeh earlier served as governor in two Iranian provinces. He was also the vice president in charge of physical education under reformist President Mohammad Khatami and a deputy in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. He ran in the 2005 election, coming in last.

Mr Zakani, the most conservative of the candidates, said he would support front-runner Ebrahim Raisi, also a hardliner. A former veteran of the Iran-Iraq war and a commander of the Guards' affiliated volunteer Basij militia, he was disqualified in 2013 and 2017 from running for president.

Read More

In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 photo, a supporter of the presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, currently judiciary chief, hold his posters during a campaign rally at the Takhti Stadium in Ahvaz, Iran. Around 5,000 of people have gathered in a football stadium in southeastern city of Ahvaz to support the Iranian hard-line presidential candidate, Iranian media reported. (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)Explained: Iran's presidential election process

Iran's Guardian Council approves seven candidates for presidential election

With the election just days away, both Mr Mehralizadeh and Mr Zakani’s decision to drop out of the race is seen as an effort to boost the chances of candidates like Mr Raisi and former Central Bank Chief Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Mr Hemmati, formerly a member of the Rouhani administration, has been running as a moderate. The latest IPSA poll shows Mr Hemmati trailing behind Mr Raisi.

Mr Raisi is expected to win the election largely because of the historically low voter turnout, which often favors hardline candidates.

Over the next 24 hours, candidates will do their final canvassing before a campaign blackout is imposed, which could include more candidates dropping out.

Published: June 16, 2021 02:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden says he will warn Vladimir Putin over the consequences of Russian cyber-aggression. EPA 

Vladimir Putin lands in Geneva for tense summit with Joe Biden

Europe
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi ruling family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one