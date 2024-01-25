French 'arrogance' is costing it influence in the Maghreb, analysts say

France's appointment of a new foreign minister has reignited debate on Paris's handling of key issues across North Africa, including tighter visa restrictions for migrants and the perception of it meddling in internal affairs.

Stephane Sejourne, who as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) angered Morocco by accusing Rabat of corruption and human rights abuse, is now the French Foreign Minister.

The appointment comes after a string of diplomatic gaffes by President Emmanuel Macron that have soured relations with Algeria and Tunisia, amid mounting anger at France's perceived support for Israel in the Gaza war.

As a result, the countries of North Africa could strengthen ties with other European countries and, in some cases, China and Russia.

Quote France's following of the American position regarding the war in Gaza and, respectively, its blind support of Tel Aviv is making it lose more points Mohamed Bououd, political analyst

Since Mr Macron's election as Presidentin 2017 and policy changes in the Maghreb, it has become increasingly evident that former colonial power France – which has played a major role in North Africa since the end of its empire starting 1956 – is losing influence.

Russia seems to sense an opportunity, too, with President Vladimir Putin in December saying Moscow was "preparing agreements on a free-trade area with Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. It’s all of North Africa."

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a cleric as he visits the Zitouna mosque in the old town of Tunisian capital Tunis in 2018. AFP

After years of dependence on France and other European partners for economic aid and investment, developments have made these countries seek alternative allies.

For example, France exports about $2 billion of goods a year to Tunisia, with about $4.5 billion in exports the other way.

But China is looking to catch up, with Belt and Road infrastructure promises and its potential involvement in projects such as the University Hospital of Sfax and the Melegue Dam near El Kef.

Russia has also shown growing interest in Tunisia, with high-level diplomatic meetings and promises of more wheat shipments to alleviate a food crisis, in part caused by the Ukraine war.

“France’s arrogance and its continuing exploitation of countries of the southern Mediterranean region as well as considering them dependent – despite the geopolitical changes in the region – has made its influence fall back,” Mohamed Bououd, a Tunisian political analyst, told The National.

France's role in migration crisis negotiations has also shrunk, as Italy took the mantle of mediator of talks between the EU and a group of North African nations, Mr Bououd said.

In recent years, France's role as a primary source of help to the countries of the Maghreb has shrunk, despite millions of euros in investment, such as $200 million budget to support Tunisia in late 2022.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) receives a gift from Boualem Benhaoua (2ndL), owner of the disco Maghreb Shopin, mythical label of rai music, during his visit in Oran in Algeria in 2022. AFP

Rival powers step in

Other countries have stepped in at France's expense: Morocco has turned towards Spain and Portugal, Tunisia to Russia and China.

Algeria's ties with Russia have always been strong, stemming from the Soviet Union's support for the country during its war of independence.

However, since the war in Ukraine started, Algerian-Russian ties have grown stronger, with the two countries' signing a strategic partnership pact in June after President Abdelmajid Tebboune's visit to the Kremlin.

Russia and Algeria held joint naval drills in the western Mediterranean in December. China, meanwhile, is investing heavily in El Hamdania port and is investing increasingly in Algeria's energy sector.

Algeria has faced criticism from the West, with members of the US Senate calling for sanctions on the North African country over its $7 billion purchase of weapons from Russia in 2021.

In November 2022, MEPs urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to review the bloc's 2005 Association Agreement with Algeria over "deep concerns at Algeria's close political and economic ties with Russia".

In recent years, Morocco has been also expanding its partnerships through deals such as a free-trade agreement with the US in 2004, a fishing agreement with Russia in 2021 and the Belt and Road Initiative Joint Implementation Plan with China in 2022.

"Morocco is aware that it is very risky to make its interests the hostage of a sole partner," Mohamed Zakaria Abou Dhahab, professor of international studies at Rabat's Mohamed V University, told The National.

"Morocco knows that it is in its interests to have relations with countries that are influential in international decision-making."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is welcomed by Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra during a visit to Algiers in 2022. Reuters

Migration crisis

In Europe, increasing Schengen visa restrictions, hindering the travel of many people from the Maghreb to France, are viewed as a reason for the deterioration of relations.

In September 2021, France reduced the quota for visas granted to Algerians and Moroccans to 50 per cent and for Tunisians to 30 per cent.

Travelling to the EU, especially France, has become nearly impossible for Tunisians, Algerians and Moroccans.

Meanwhile, France's perceived pro-Israel stance in the war in Gaza has led to major protests.

"France's following of the American position regarding the war in Gaza and, respectively, its blind support of Tel Aviv is making it lose more points as well with North African nations," Mr Bououd.

Protesters hold a banner that reads 'Stop the massacre in Gaza, ceasefire immediately' at Place de la Republique in Paris on January 13, 2024. EPA

Morocco wary of 'hostile' French government

The recent decision of newly appointed French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to bring in the former MEP Mr Sejourne as Foreign Minister immediately stirred debate among Moroccan media outlets and online.

The former adviser to Mr Macron used to be the leader of the European parliamentary bloc Renew Europe, which was responsible for pushing for the adoption of two resolutions that angered Rabat.

The first condemned alleged breaches of freedom of expression following the jailing of Moroccan independent investigative journalist Omar Radi, who was sentenced to six years in prison for espionage and rape.

Renew Europe accused Moroccan authorities of fabricating evidence and persecuting Mr Radi for exposing corruption in officialdom.

The second featured a decision “to treat Morocco on the same basis as Qatar”, referring to accusations of the small Gulf state bribing MEPs and creating a lobbying network to influence the European Parliament.

The Moroccan government has been implicated in the case, accused of offering Italian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri bribes and secret payments in return for him putting forward pro-Moroccan requests to the Parliament.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne accused Morocco of corruption and human rights abuse. AFP

These resolutions – mainly orchestrated by Mr Sejourne – led to the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

"France's relations with Morocco has been apathetic for a while now, this status quo is getting more engraved with the newly appointed government and its Prime Minister, who does not have any known friendly positions towards Morocco," Mr Bououd told The National.

In response to the resolution, the Moroccan Parliament unanimously decided to "reconsider" relations with its European counterpart and rejected any "interference" in Morocco's internal affairs.

According to Mr Abou Dhahab, these resolutions are seen as an attempt by Paris to sabotage Rabat’s relations with the European Union and weaken its geopolitical and economic interests.

"It has been shown that France and Macron, through a number of almost 70 MEPs, are using European bodies to strike Morocco's interests," he told The National.

"There's a cautious apprehension at the moment to how bilateral [Moroccan-French] relations will turn out with this new government and the ongoing Macron second mandate.

"I do not think that France will give what we call strategic priority to the Maghreb countries ... especially with the new generation [of decision makers] that are according more importance to inter-European relations."

Women take part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Parliament Square in Rabat, Morocco. EPA

Algeria: Deep-rooted antagonism

Since ascending to power as Algerian president in 2019, Mr Tebboune has called on France to apologise for its past colonial presence in Algeria, which remains a source of recurring tensions.

France occupied Algeria for 132 years (1830-1962), leading to the deaths of between 500,000 and one million Algerians.

However, Algeria’s request for an apology and potential reparation have been met coldly by Mr Macron.

“You do not have to ask for forgiveness. This is not the goal. The word [apology] will sever all ties,” Mr Macron told Algerian writer Kamel Daoud in an interview published by Le Point magazine.

Algeria is seeking to expunge French influence in its educational system, which dates back to the colonial period, and introduce English into primary school curriculums, in universities and some secondary schools.

Algerian Liberation Front members surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd in Algiers in 1962. AP

Tunisia moving away from France

In the Tunisia's baccalaureate national exam – the national end-of-high-school certificate – a growing number of pupils (most recently about 7,000) are failing their French exam each year, while acquiring the best marks in English.

During the summit of francophone countries, which was hosted by Tunisia on the island of Djerba in November 2022, President Macron admitted the status of the French language was suffering setbacks throughout the Maghreb.

Since Tunisian President Kais Saied's consolidation of power in 2021, Tunis has repeatedly accused the EU of attempting to meddle in its internal affairs.

This risk in Tunisia for France has loomed large after the visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov last month.

"The partnership with France is no longer tempting with the new powers that are sweeping into the region," Mr Bououd says.