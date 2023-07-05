Tunisian fatally stabbed in clash with migrants

A 40-year-old Tunisian man was fatally stabbed on Monday night after getting involved in clashes between locals and sub-Saharan migrants in the southern city of Sfax, almost 300km from the capital.

Videos online show scenes of violence in the town, with many migrants getting kicked out of their homes and having their belongings set on fire.

Police used tear gas to break up the clashes and more have been deployed in recent nights in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

A spokesman for the Sfax First Instance Court, Faouzi Masmoudi, told local radio station Mosaique that several people had been arrested, but that it was still unclear how the violence had been triggered.

A rise in anti-migrant rhetoric and racially motivated attacks – specifically targeting migrants from sub-Saharan African countries – has been observed in recent months following inflammatory statements by Tunisian President Kais Saied in February.

Mr Saied rejected what he described as "the settlement of migrants in Tunisia" and said there was a plan "to alter its demographic structure", alluding to a conspiracy theory that alleges foreign countries want sub-Saharan Africans to replace Tunisian Arabs.

A rise in persecution of sub-Saharan migrants has been reported ever since, with many being evicted from their homes, fired from their jobs or violently attacked by Tunisians.

One migrant lost his life in February in Sfax, where the current clashes are under way.

The African Union condemned both the president’s discourse and the violence targeting fellow Africans, and accused Tunisian authorities of fostering racially motivated violence.

Mr Saied spoke on Tuesday, again rejecting the idea that “Tunisia becomes a transit area and a land for the settlement of migrants from a number of African countries”.

“Tunisia does not accept to be a guard of other borders except its own,” Mr Saied added, during a meeting with the Interior Minister and other high-ranking security officials at the Interior Ministry headquarters in Tunis.

Authorities have been policing sub-Saharan migrants' presence in the country, arresting and detaining many of them in prisons and detention centres.

A witness told The National that security forces have been inspecting buses and randomly arresting sub-Saharan African passengers.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on Twitter shows dozens of sub-Saharan Africans standing at the Tunisia-Libya border and being pushed back into Libya.

Tunisia does not have repatriation agreements in place with the migrants' countries of origin.

Mass expulsions of migrants from Tunisia 📌



Migrants in #Sfax has seen unrest in the last 24 hours as the government and the common people take laws into their hands and are expelling vulnerable women, children and men to the Sahara Desert



They are dumped without food and water pic.twitter.com/jh9G3hw28W — Refugees In Libya (@RefugeesinLibya) July 4, 2023

In recent years, particularly following the 2011 uprising, Tunisia has become a major transit destination for sub-Saharan migrants seeking to take the dangerous Mediterranean route into Europe. Many migrants perish while making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean, and Tunisian mortuaries often find their capacities exceeded, with bodies retrieved on a daily basis.

Tensions have increased in recent months following the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in Tunisia amid economic downturn and shortages of basic necessities.

Tunisia also faces growing pressure from the EU to uphold its previous border control agreements and prevent hundreds of boats from attempting to cross to Europe every day, following recent back-to-back visits from European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in June.

Tunisia is expected to sign off on another Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides, which includes further migration-related terms, in the coming days.

However, a date has yet to be set after Tunisian authorities requested an extension in order to review some of the deal’s clauses.