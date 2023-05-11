Grieving Jews in Djerba condemn decision to move bodies of shooting victims

The Jewish community in Djerba is protesting against the authorities' decision to move the bodies of two Jewish civilians who were killed in a gun attack near a synagogue to the capital Tunis for an autopsy.

The victims’ families and relatives blocked the street outside Sadok Mkaddem regional hospital on the Tunisian island of Djerba, in objection to transferring the bodies from the hospital, which took place on Wednesday.

Five people were killed including two civilians in the shooting.

Aviel Haddad and Ben Haddad were caught in crossfire between police and the attacker. The cousins, who were dual citizens, were attending the annual Jewish pilgrimage at Ghriba synagogue and died on their way to watch a football match.

Their relatives voiced their anger at the latest move.

“They’ve worked their whole lives to build their homes here, now you don’t even allow them to enter it one last time,” said one of the protesters, who did not want to be named.

Protesters said the authorities had not allowed them to honour their traditions by reciting verses from the Torah in respect of those killed.

“Have some respect and let us at least have one good cry,” the protester added.

Djerba is home to the largest remaining Jewish community in North Africa.

The island is reeling from the fatal shooting in a place where Muslims and Jews have coexisted for years.

“It’s a tragedy … we were scared, we did not know what was going on as we kept hearing tens of military helicopters fly over our homes,” Fawzia told The National. The protester has been living in Djerba with her family for 15 years.

“It [the pilgrimage] went really well and we had such a blissful time all together till the end,” she said.

The Ghriba pilgrimage is not only an occasion for local and Jewish visitors to fulfil a religious ritual, it is also a time when communities of various religious backgrounds come together to celebrate their coexistence.

Demanding the truth

An investigation into the attack, in which several others were injured, is under way

A national guard reportedly shot his partner dead before opening fire on visitors and officers near the synagogue before being killed himself.

The motive and background of the gunman are not yet known.

“If something like that happens, you need to show yourselves and tell us what’s going on, you cannot hide,” Rabbi Levi, a French pilgrim of Tunisian descent, told The National. He said the Tunisian government had a responsibility towards the victims’ families.

“They deserve to know what happened,” he said.

Like many Tunisians in Djerba, Mr Levi said he had lost his faith in the system.

“You cannot hide the body or kidnap it … even if you do not respect the Jewish law, we are fine with that. Just let us know the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a meeting with the National Security Council on Wednesday that the parties behind the attack were “criminals who chose the Ghriba synagogue specifically, to sow discord, strike the tourism season and the state”.

Mr Said stressed Tunisia is a land of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

It is not the first time the 2,500-year-old synagogue has been targeted.

In 2002, a bomb attack for which Al Qaeda claimed responsibility killed more than 20 people on the island.