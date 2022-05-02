Tunisia President Kais Saied to form committee to write constitution

Leader said the committee will conclude its work within a few days

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. Reuters
The National
May 02, 2022

Tunisian President Kais Saied said in a televised speech on Sunday that his government will form a committee to write a constitution for a "New Republic" in Tunisia.

He said the committee will conclude its work within a few days, Reuters reported.

Kais Saied takes control of Tunisia's electoral commission

A national dialogue on reforms will include four major organisations in Tunisia, Mr Saied said, referring to the UGTT labour union, the lawyers union, the industry and trade federation and the Tunisian Human Rights League.

On Friday, Mr Saied took control of Tunisia's electoral commission and said he would replace most of its members.

The Independent High Authority for Elections had been one of the last independent bodies in the country.

Mr Saied said his actions were both legal and necessary to save Tunisia from a crisis, Reuters reported. He is rewriting the democratic constitution introduced after the 2011 uprising.

He said he will put this to a referendum in July, a year after he seized power by dissolving parliament.

Updated: May 02, 2022, 5:09 AM
TunisiaMena
