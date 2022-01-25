Tunisia President Kais Saied's top aide quits over 'fundamental differences'

Tunisian President Kais Saied's chief of staff and closest adviser said on Monday she had resigned due to "fundamental differences in opinion" over the country's interests.

Nadia Akacha has been Mr Saied's closest aide since he rose to office in a 2019 landslide victory. In July, he suspended parliament and assumed executive power.

"I decided to resign after two years ... I am faced with fundamental differences in opinion regarding (Tunisia's) best interests and I think it is my duty to withdraw," she wrote on her Facebook page, without elaborating.

There was no immediate comment or official confirmation of her resignation from the presidential palace.

Ms Akacha had been described by Tunisian government officials, foreign diplomats and former presidential office staff as Mr Saied's closest and most trusted adviser. She was a major organiser for his 2019 campaign and the conduit for almost all interactions with him.

Several other senior advisers had also quit working for Mr Saied since his election, including his economic advisor and European affairs advisor. Not all of those who left have been replaced.

Mr Saied's seizure of broad powers and plans to redraw the constitution have cast Tunisia's decade-old democratic system into doubt and hindered its quest for an international rescue plan for public finances.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. Reuters

The president has initiated an online public consultation before drafting a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum in July, but has not brought major political or civil society players into the process.

Although his actions appeared to have broad support at first among Tunisians weary of economic stagnation and political paralysis, his recent poll numbers have slipped dramatically and political leaders have voiced increasing opposition.

On January 19, a Tunisian protester died after Revolution Day clashes with police. The man died in hospital from injuries inflicted by police, according to activists and the main opposition Ennahda party.