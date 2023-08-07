Israeli strike kills four Syrian soldiers near Damascus

Four Syrian soldiers have been killed and another four wounded in an overnight Israeli missile attack, according to state media.

The strikes also caused material damage near the capital, Sana news agency quoted a military source as saying.

Damascus shot down several missiles during the attack, it added, while an AFP correspondent reported hearing explosions near the capital.

Israel regularly strikes Iran-linked sites in neighbouring Syria, including munition facilities near the capital.

It rarely publicly acknowledges such operations but has repeatedly warned it would act against growing Iranian influence in the region.

On July 19, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed three pro-government fighters and wounded four others, a war monitor said at the time.

A strike in May also forced Aleppo airport to close.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli strikes in Syria have doubled under the new government.

These aim to damage Iran's intelligence capabilities and prevent its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from becoming established near the border with Israel, Mr Gallant told a security conference in May.