Jordan’s Safadi in Syria for first visit since Assad’s Arab League return

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday where he will meet President Bashar Al Assad.

His visit to Damascus was confirmed by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, which said he would meet Mr Al Assad, as well as Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, to “discuss efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and a number of bilateral issues".

Mr Al Safadi's visit to Syria is his second since February and comes two months after Amman hosted a meeting that paved the way for the Syrian regime's return to the Arab League at the Jeddah summit.

The visit comes in light of Jordan's increasing action against drug smuggling operations on its borders with its northern neighbour. Over the past month, the Jordanian army has thwarted three attempts to smuggle narcotics and weapons using drones over its borders.

Jordan hosted Arab foreign ministers in May for talks on resolving the Syrian crisis, in line with a 2015 UN Security Council resolution endorsing a road map for peace. The meeting in Amman also addressed the “humanitarian, political and security crisis”, according to a joint statement from Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia at the time.

The five countries had agreed to “reach consensus on effective steps to deal with the security challenges related to border security through establishment of effective co-ordination mechanisms” between Syrian security forces and their Arab counterparts.

“Jordan is the most affected, after the Syrian people, by the continuation of the Syrian crisis,” Mr Al Safadi said on the eve of his visit to Damascus.

During a speech at the seventh Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria and the Region two weeks ago, Mr Al Safadi also emphasised Jordan's role as the largest host country for refugees fleeing Syria, relative to its population, and admitted that Amman had exceeded its capabilities.

"We are way above our capacity. We ring the alarm. We ring it loud. The collective responsibility towards refugees must be met. The ultimate answer to the refugees’ challenge is, of course, for them to voluntarily return to their country. Hence the urgency of addressing and accelerating efforts, based on realistic assumptions, to solve the Syrian crisis," Mr Al Safadi said.