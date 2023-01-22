Syria building collapse kills at least 11 in Aleppo

At least 11 people died after a five-storey building collapsed early on Sunday in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

A child is among the victims, state media outlet Sana reported.

It said the building, in the city's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, collapsed due to water leaking into its foundations.

Rescue teams are working to free around 20 people from under the rubble.

Video footage showed emergency workers and civilians searching through a huge pile of debris.

The building was home to five families displaced from Afrin, a town near Aleppo under the control of Turkish-backed forces, said to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish-affiliated news agencies.

A 15-year-old was pulled alive from the rubble, they added.

The Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood is said to be a largely Kurdish area controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Several children died earlier this month due to a government siege on the area, preventing medicine and fuel from entering the neighbourhood, Kurdish outlets reported.

Much of Aleppo was destroyed or badly damaged during the civil war, which began in 2011.

Eleven people died in a similar incident in September, when a five-storey building collapsed in Aleppo's southern district of Fardous.

Local officials said the building had been built illegally and had weak foundations.

In February, a mother and her three children were killed in a building collapse in the northern city of Idlib.