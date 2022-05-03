Turkey's President Erdogan unveils plan to return 1m Syrian refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday unveiled a new plan to return one million Syrian refugees to their country as he grapples with an economic crisis and sagging popularity before elections.

Mr Erdogan said people can return to the 100,000 houses in what Turkey calls a ‘safe zone’ in north-west Syria.

“We are now preparing a new project that will enable the voluntary return of one million Syrian brothers and sisters” to areas secured by Turkish and allied forces in northern Syria, Mr Erdogan said in a video message to mark the delivery of homes built by Turkey’s disaster management authority in north-eastern Syria.

One million refugees represent around a quarter of the number of Syrians residing in Turkey after fleeing the war next door. Turkey hosts the world's largest refugee population, of which Syrians form the largest single group.

Ankara has spent about $100 billion on housing, medical care and schooling for Syrians who began arriving weeks after the war began in 2011.

The president said more than 57,000 houses for 50,000 families have so far been built in the Idlib area with the support of Turkish and international NGOs as well as local councils in the Syrian territory.

Turkey has troops in areas of north-west Syria and supports local militias and hard-line factions in the area. Mr Erdogan has discussed the importance of creating safe zones in the region to allow those who fled the war to return home.

But the government has yet to persuade Syrians to volunteer to return to the areas, which reportedly include Azaz, Jarablus, Al Bab, Tal Abyad and Ras Al Ayn.

However, the move is likely to win the government support among voters who are increasingly worried about overcrowded classrooms, increasing wait times at hospitals where refugees are treated free and other pressures of hosting large numbers of displaced people.

Mr Erdogan will seek to cut inroads made by nationalist Umit Ozdag, the 61-year-old leader of the Zafer Party, who has vowed to send millions of refugees home.

Many of Turkey's houses are around Idlib, the last rebel-held area of Syria. The province, however, is surrounded by Syrian forces with backing from Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah allies who regularly clash with local rebel factions and hard-line groups.

Air strikes have destroyed almost all the hospitals in the area as well as other vital infrastructure.

The United Nations has said that Syrian and Russian air strikes and ground operations in Idlib have driven almost one million civilians from their homes since December 2019.

After 11 years of civil war in Syria, hundreds of thousands have been killed, with more than half of the country’s pre-war population of 22 million displaced.

The Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay, Turkey, houses around 8,500 people from northern Syria in 600 houses. Getty Images

In 2018, Turkey and Russia reached an agreement to stop an all-out military operation led by the Syrian army and its backers to take control of Idlib amid warnings from the UN of a “bloodbath” had it materialised.

Since then, the Syrian army has regained control over major towns in southern Idlib in limited military operations backed by Russia.

It is not clear whether Turkey has co-ordinated the housing project in Idlib with Russia or the United States. Idlib is mainly controlled by the rebels of an Islamist alliance called Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS).

Russia has taken part in joint security patrols with Turkey in the Syrian territory, while the US backs the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls areas of the north-east of Syria around Qamishli and Al Hasaka.

The SDF fought against Turkey's military push to create a buffer zone in the north-east in 2019.

Turkey’s return of hundreds of thousands of Syrians comes as the government faces increasing pressure from opposition parties to reduce the number of refugees in the country.

Tens of thousands of Syrians have tried to reach Europe by boat from Turkey since 2015 but numbers dropped off after a deal between Ankara and Brussels to stem the flow in exchange for billions in financial support to continue hosting them in Turkey.

In 2020, President Erdogan said the EU was no longer offering help to help accommodate the large number of refugees hosted by his country. He claimed he was not responsible if many again tried to reach Europe as the government could no longer cope with the number of Syrians and other refugees fleeing their home countries.

The UN has repeatedly issued warnings that refugees must return to their homeland voluntarily and forced returns can be illegal under international law, while evidence shows that refugees returning before it is stable or safe can exacerbate the situation.