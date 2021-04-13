Sanctions and sabotage will not alter Iran’s course, says Javad Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov bump elbows during their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Reuters

Iran will not be pressured by sanctions or sabotage and the US must return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

The Iranian official said that an apparent attack on an underground nuclear plant in the country on Sunday strengthens Tehran's hand in ongoing negotiations with world powers over the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said the country has started enriching uranium to a purity level of 60 per cent in response to the alleged attack on the key nuclear facility at Natanz.

"We have no problem with returning to implementing our JCPOA commitments," Mr Zarif said.

"We will go back to the nuclear deal, we will be all in."

"But the Americans should know that neither sanctions nor acts of sabotage will give them negotiation tools and these acts will only make the situation more difficult for them."

Mr Zarif addressed a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after their meeting in the Iranian capital.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 (FILE) IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, right, and the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi inspect the nuclear technology on the occasion of Iran National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran in 2019. EPA (EPA)

Mr Zarif said the attack on the Natanz nuclear site, which he blamed on Israel, created an "opportunity" for Iran to rebuild with more advanced technology.

"In the near future, the Natanz facility will be equipped with the latest generation centrifuges."

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, leading Iran to start increasing its enrichment of nuclear material in contravention of the terms of the agreement.

Quote This person is at home playing chess with some invisible person and eating fries, this person is history now

Iran had only three kilos of enriched uranium and was only using first-generation centrifuges when Donald Trump became president, said Mr Zarif.

Now, he claimed, Iran had four tonnes of enriched uranium and was using sixth-generation centrifuges.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran is permitted to only use first-generation centrifuges.

The Iranian foreign minister urged Mr Biden to set a new course for US-Iran relations, while taking a jab at former president Mr Trump.

"This person is at home playing chess with some invisible person and eating fries, this person is history now."

The Russian foreign minister said he expected the Iranian nuclear deal to be saved and condemned Monday's EU sanctions against Iran, saying they could undermine sensitive nuclear talks that began last week in Vienna.

"We expect that it will be possible to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Mr Lavrov said, adding that there was no alternative to the nuclear deal of which Russia is a co-signatory.

"We are against any attempts to torpedo these [Vienna] talks."

Mr Lavrov said sanctions brought against Iran on Monday over human right's violations sparked "a huge amount of questions".

"The EU is lacking co-ordination. The left hand does not know what the right hand does," said Mr Lavrov.

The EU imposed sanctions on eight Iranian security officials for human rights breaches during a bloody crackdown on protesters in 2019 that left at least 304 dead.

Europe convened talks in Vienna last week with diplomats shuttling between Iran and the US to begin looking at how both sides can return to comply with the deal that prompted the international community to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for inspections and strict curbs on the enrichment of uranium.

The US says Iran must return to compliance before it will lift dozens of sanctions brought in by the Trump administration. Iran demands sanctions are lifted before returning to the JCPOA terms.

Talks are set to resume on Wednesday.

Iran and Russia also signed a joint agreement on cultural co-operation on Tuesday and discussed areas of mutual interest, including economics, nuclear energy and regional security.

Mr Lavrov said Russia and Iran's positions on Afghanistan and Yemen were "very close".

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

