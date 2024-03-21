US submits UNSC resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire linked to release of hostages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The US has vetoed all Security Council draft resolutions to end the conflict, blocking a demand for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Arab nations, led by Algeria, put a draft resolution to a vote last month with little expectation that it would pass after the US – Israel’s key ally – warned it would not back the text and proposed a rival draft instead.

Mr Blinken announced the latest draft during a visit to Saudi Arabia, on his sixth tour of the region since Israel launched its war on Gaza.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," Mr Blinken told Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya on Wednesday evening.

US officials had been negotiating an alternative text after blocking an Algerian draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at the end of February.

That alternative, which focuses on support for a six-week truce in exchange for the release of hostages, had little chance of winning approval, diplomatic sources said.

A new version, seen by AFP, emphasised "the need for an immediate and durable ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, enable the delivery of essential humanitarian aid and alleviate suffering ... in conjunction with the release of hostages still held" in the enclave.

Mr Blinken held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official will meet Mr Blinken in Cairo on Thursday as he pushes for a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.

He will meet foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, as well as a senior official from the UAE and Hussein Al Sheikh, General Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's executive committee, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry note said. Mr Al Sheikh is a confidant of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as an intermediary with Israel.

Mr Blinken has said he would use his regional tour to hold talks on arrangements for the governance, security and redevelopment of Gaza after the conflict, as well as efforts for lasting regional peace.

“We have to look at security. You don’t want to have a vacuum. We don’t want – we’ve been very clear there can’t be an Israeli reoccupation. We can’t have Hamas in charge of Gaza. So we have to make sure that there’s a plan for security,” he said.

Discussions on how Gaza will be governed after the war were put on hold as mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US sought to secure a ceasefire deal in the enclave that included the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control in the occupied West Bank, may play a key role in administering Gaza once the fighting ends, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to its involvement in running the enclave.

Mr Blinken was asked about Mr Abbas’s decision to appoint a new Prime Minister as the US puts pressure on the Palestinian Authority to introduce reforms.

“These are decisions on individuals, on people, these are decisions for the Palestinians to make, not for us or for anyone else to make," Mr Blinken told Al Arabiya. "I think it’s very important that the cabinet of the new government that emerges have new faces, younger people – people who are genuinely representative of Gazans, the West Bank, and who are prepared to do the necessary things to really revitalise the Palestinian Authority so that it’s better able to deliver for the Palestinian people."

Palestinians walk by a pier that could be used to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza. AP

On the issue of humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Mr Blinken said the US expected to finish building a pier off the coast of the enclave in a matter of weeks. But he said delivering aid by sea was not a replacement to sending supplies over land crossings.

“Israel needs to open up more access points to Gaza. We’ve seen some progress there, including a new access point that was opened just about a week ago,” he said.

To send aid to Gaza by sea, Cyprus said it would on Thursday host a meeting with representatives of 35 countries and several UN agencies on a maritime route, which has so far has been used by one vessel.

Mr Blinken is due to travel to Israel on Friday for talks with leaders to discuss the hostages held in Gaza, humanitarian aid and a planned Israeli assault on Rafah, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Rafah is now home to about 1.5 million Palestinians, many of them sheltering in tents along the Egyptian border after fleeing from other parts of Gaza. The US wants Israel to hold back from a full-scale ground assault over concern for civilians, but Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly said it was the only way to eradicate Hamas.