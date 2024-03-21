Israeli strike kills three Palestinians in Jenin

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least three Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the official Wafa news agency reported.

Two vehicles were hit on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp and at least three people were killed, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

Israel's military said shortly after midnight on Thursday that it was carrying out a raid in the Palestinian refugee camp of Nur Shams, near Tulkarem in the north-west of the West Bank.

The Israeli army and internal security agency Shin Bet said that an "aircraft" struck two “senior Islamic Jihad operatives inside a vehicle". Israel has used both drones and jets to strike suspected targets in the West Bank, but drones are more commonly used due to their ability to track targets for long periods of time.

In Gaza, massive aerial bombardments have mainly used jet aircraft that can carry far larger bomb loads.

Nearby, the Palestine Red Crescent said it has moved the body of an 18-year-old man from Nur Shams after Israeli forces stormed the camp on Wednesday night.

Israel has increased drone strikes in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October. Jenin has been a recent target of strikes and raids, with violence escalating sharply even before the current war.

After the drone attack, Israeli media reported a Palestinian man carrying a knife had been shot by Israeli forces at a checkpoint near the settlement of Gush Etzion, 34km south of occupied Jerusalem.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment, the Israel’s Ynet news site said.

Israeli forces also raided Qalqilya and two other villages in Jenin in the early hours of Thursday morning, Wafa reported.

Two Palestinians aged 16 and 18 were arrested in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, Wafa reported.

Last week, Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager after a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank amid rising tension during Ramadan.

After rising deaths throughout last year, violence in the West Bank spiked sharply since the war in Gaza broke out.

At least 430 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers there since the war began and thousands more have been arrested, the Palestinian Authority said,