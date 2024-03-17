Gazans observe Ramadan and pray for peace amid ruins of mosques

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

Gazans are holding Ramadan prayers amid the rubble of destroyed mosques after months of heavy Israeli bombardment, saying prayer rituals are among the little that remains of marking the holy month, amid hunger and devastation.

Local authorities say that at least 223 mosques have been destroyed in Gaza since the war began on 7 October, while about 300 have been damaged.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza estimates the cost of the damaged mosques at $500 million, although priceless heritage has also been destroyed.

One place of worship that has been destroyed, Al Omari Mosque, was established over 1,400 years ago, and is one of the largest and oldest mosques in Gaza.

Palestinians perform the first Friday noon prayer of the month of Ramadan in front of the ruins of Al Farouq Mosque, destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

The absence of mosques in Ramadan has a profound impact on the observance of the holy month.

At this time of year, mosques in Gaza are alive with the sound of taraweeh prayers, which involve long recitations of Quranic verse, but this year that has been replaced with the sound of Israeli bombing.

Hudhaifa Al Masri, the Imam of a mosque in Beit Hanoun before the war -holds prayers in Jabilia camp and condemned “the criminal Israeli enemy that has declared war on God and His Messenger, targeting mosques and destroying them extensively”.

“Only a very few mosques remain, with the rest flattened to the ground in an attempt to eradicate all Islamic religious landmarks,” he told The National.

People in Gaza are accustomed to performing prayers in mosques, he said, especially during Ramadan, with the spiritual and devotional atmosphere, including Fajr prayers and the taraweeh night prayers within mosques and their courtyards.

“Due to the war this year, people have been deprived of all these rituals due to the extensive destruction of mosques.”

The excitement and anticipation of seeing people coming to the mosques during Ramadan can no longer be felt, he said.

“The image of people coming to taraweeh prayer makes me and all the Muslims so happy, but this scene is absent this year unfortunately.”

Worship amid war

But he still tries to encourage people to carry out some religious practices. “We have held prayers in the courtyards of displacement centres and some public spaces. Some people have been keen on conducting Quran memorisation circles to teach the youth and recite verses from the Quran to them,” he continued.

In Gaza city, the Imam of Al Omari Mosque, Sheikh Fadi Aarif, insists on calling the Adhan and holding prayers amid the rubble of the mosque, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the heart of the old town.

Sheikh Aarif leads prayers in a covered courtyard inside the mosque, which bears characteristics from the Mamluk and Ottoman eras.

Residents of Al Remal neighbourhood in Gaza city also conduct taraweeh prayers in a nearby yard beside Al Abas Mosque, one the oldest mosques of Gaza city that was destroyed in the first week of the war.

“In the north of the Gaza Strip, there isn't a single mosque left, but we insist on and are keen on holding prayers and Taraweeh prayers in public squares and fields despite the danger and repeated targeting from the occupation,” Mohammed Al Kafarn, a young man from northern Gaza told The National.

“We always feel that victory may be closer to us every time we get closer to our God. That's why I and many like me are keen on performing prayers, offering them on time in the open, praying taraweeh prayers,” he added

In Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, people gathered to pray among the rubble of Al Farooq Mosque. Residents of Rafah, once home to 300,000 people but now swelling with more than one 1.5 displaced, are living in fear of the threatened Israeli ground attack, which the US, EU and UN have warned against.

Ahmad Abu Hashim, 26, who came for tarweeh prayers among the rubble, was encouraging the youth in his neighbourhood to join him.

“They destroyed our homes and mosques but they will not destroy our relationship with God,” he told The National, adding that he believed his prayers for a swift end to the war and the defeat of Israel would be answered.

“The sound of the Quran spreading among people, gives you an inner peace, and makes you feel sure that everything hard we experience will be only a memory,” he added.