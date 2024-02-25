Jordan warns of regional explosion before Ramadan as Gaza war truce efforts intensify

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned on Sunday of a potential explosion in regional tensions if a ceasefire in Gaza is not reached before Ramadan starts in two weeks.

His comments came amid conflicting reports that international efforts to secure a truce had made progress.

“What is happening is a crime against humanity,” said Mr Safadiafter meeting Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel for talks in Amman.

“The continuation of the aggression, with Ramadan around the corner, puts the whole the area in danger of the war expanding and the regional situation exploding.”

Mr Safadi called on the international community to move to end the war, which he said had increased regional tensions.

“We ask our friends in the international community for an immediate move to end this war,” Mr Safadi said. “Four months of killing and destruction have only produced more tension.”

Ayman Safadi, Jordan's foreign minister, at the Munich Security Conference last week. Bloomberg

His warning came after weekend security talks between the US and others in Paris appeared to make progress by securing another round of discussions in Qatar.

“The representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and came to an understanding among the four of them about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN.

While Mr Sullivan refused to put a percentage on the chances of a deal being reached, he made clear that Washington wanted Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement soon.

“The United States position in this is clear, we would like to see this deal get done,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We would like to see the hostages returned, including American hostages, and we would like to see a temporary ceasefire which will alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip, innocent civilians, women and children.

“So we are telling everyone including the Israeli government that it is our firm position that every effort be exercised to get to this agreement.”

On Sunday, Israel's war cabinet approved the decision to send a delegation to Doha next week to discuss a ceasefire and prisoner swap.

But Hamas said the reports of progress towards an agreement were untrue.

Hamas said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been evading the “most important demands of the resistance to stop the aggression”, as Israeli air strikes continued to pound the enclave at the weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly said he would not stop the war in Gaza until the Israeli military has achieved its stated aim of wiping out Hamas in retribution for the October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Israel's air strikes and ground incursion in Gaza have killed more than 29,600 people, mostly civilians, and spilt over into a regional crisis that has seen fighting between Iran and its proxy militias against the US and Israel across the Middle East.

Jordan, which governed the West Bank between 1948 and 1967, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire. The kingdom has been parachuting in limited aid to Gaza and urged the US, its principal ally, to urge Israel to avoid escalating the war, especially in the occupied West Bank.

Amman has not been at the centre of the negotiations to end the war, which have been mediated primarily by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Their efforts appeared to be making progress on Saturday when Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said that “there is probably room to move towards an agreement”.

He was speaking after Israeli security officials returned from Paris, where they had met their American, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts.

However, Israeli officials believe any deal will not prevent the military's expected attack on Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering with nowhere to flee.

The international community, including the US, has warned against an assault on the city, where Israel claims Hamas fighters are hiding.

Read more A wider war? US and allies face hard choices amid continuing Houthi attacks

A draft UN resolution put forward by the US “determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighbouring countries”.

Earlier this month, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israeli forces would attack Rafah before the start of Ramadan, on March 10, unless Hamas released its remaining hostages.

Jordanian researcher Hazem Ayyad, a Palestine specialist, said that the approach of Ramadan combined with US opposition to the offensive could harm Israel's negotiating position.

Increased tension in Ramadan could encourage more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to take up arms against Israel, putting pressure on the Israeli government and “boosting the negotiating position of the resistance”, Mr Ayyad told The National.

Hamas wants any prisoner release to be followed by talks about a permanent ceasefire, although it might be “flexible about the numbers”, he said.

Hamas currently holds more than 100 hostages taken on October 7. Any truce deal is expected to include an exchange of hostages in return for Israel releasing Palestinian detainees.