Israel intercepts missile fired from Red Sea

The Israeli military on Thursday said it intercepted a missile fired from the Red Sea towards the southern city of Eilat.

“The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians,” it said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants have claimed responsibility for repeated drone and ballistic missile attacks on Eilat since the war in Gaza began in October.

The Houthis did not claim Thursday's attack on Israel.

Israel's military said the missile was intercepted by its Arrow air defence system.

Eilat, in the Gulf of Aqaba, has been targeted in previous Houthi attacks, which the Iran-backed group says it is carrying out in solidarity with Palestinians since the launch of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

The city's port has witnessed an 85 per cent drop in activity since the Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea, Eilat authorities said in December.

On Thursday, the US military's Central Command said it intercepted a “one-way attack” drone launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Centcom said it launched four strikes on Wednesday against “seven mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile launcher” that it said were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea.