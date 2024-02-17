Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken reiterates 'unwavering' US support for Israel

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/EQKH6Q3YIBQHVMEJQZP3W4SB7Q.jpg"></p><p><em>Willy Lowry</em> reports from Munich:</p><p>US Secretary of State&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/15/even-in-friendly-albania-antony-blinken-is-hounded-by-israel-gaza-war/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Antony Blinken</a>&nbsp;refused to call for a ceasefire in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/14/rafah-hospitals-cannot-cope-if-israel-attacks-say-who-doctors-in-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Gaza</a>&nbsp;on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.</p><p>Mr Blinken restated Washington’s “unwavering support” for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, while taking part in a panel discussion with the German and Indian foreign ministers.</p><p>More than 28,800 Palestinians have been killed in the densely populated enclave since Israel launched its air and ground assault following Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7 when Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and abducted 240.</p><p>The US has been Israel’s biggest ally throughout the war, twice vetoing UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sending weapons and ammunition to the Israeli military.</p><p>But as the war has dragged on, calls for a ceasefire have amplified both domestically and abroad.</p><p>Speaking just before Mr Blinken at the security conference, Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for a ceasefire and an “accelerated state of Palestine.”</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/17/blinken-reiterates-unwavering-us-support-for-israel-at-munich-security-conference/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>