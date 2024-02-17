Live Blog
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 17: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India Minister of External Affairs, Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, and Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister attend a discussion moderated by Roula Khalaf during the 2024 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. The conference is bringing together political and defence leaders from all over the world. It is taking place as Russia's war in Ukraine will soon enter its third year and the conflict in Gaza continues to grind on. (Photo by Johannes Simon / Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken reiterates 'unwavering' US support for Israel

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the US Secretary of State rejects calls for a ceasefire

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Blinken reiterates 'unwavering' US support for Israel
  • Israel strikes locations in Syria and Lebanon
  • US says it hit unmanned surface vessel and missile off Yemen
  • Hamas chief blames Israel for lack of progress towards Gaza truce
  • Houthis claim they attacked British oil tanker in Red Sea
  • Gaza death toll rises to 28,858, with 68,677 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Updated: February 17, 2024, 3:57 PM