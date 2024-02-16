Patients face death as Israel cuts power at Nasser Hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least six patients in intensive care at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis could die after electricity was cut off at the site on Friday, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

Israeli troops stormed the hospital this week. The military has accused Hamas of using medical centres in the enclave for military purposes.

The assault began on Thursday, a week after troops began a siege of the hospital, with hundreds of patients and staff members trapped inside as supplies of food and water dwindle.

The Israeli military said it aimed to recover the remains of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at the hospital were ordered to leave.

The ministry said it held Israel responsible for the lives of patients and staff because the hospital was "now under its full control".

Ministry spokesman Dr Ashraf Al Qudra said the Israeli army stormed the hospital and turned it into a "military site" after demolishing the southern wall.

The army destroyed an ambulance garage, tents used by displaced people and mass graves in the complex, he said.

Biden says Israel’s response in Gaza is ‘over the top’

Israel has focused its ground operations on southern Gaza and US President Joe Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure there was a "credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for civilians" before launching an assault on the city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, the White House said in a statement.

The US is working on a plan with Egypt and Qatar to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that includes the return of about 100 hostages held by Hamas. Mr Netanyahu has played down the chances of a deal being struck.

“The President reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognising their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity,” the White House said.