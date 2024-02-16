Jordan in a delicate balancing act amid Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordanian businessman Marwan Al Amjad had to cancel lunch last week with potential clients at a farm retreat he owns near the border with Israel.

Security forces erected road blocks in the area to prevent people from demonstrating after Friday prayers against the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Cars that headed there from Amman were turned back.

“They would have let me through because they know me. But I was not sure about my guests,” says Mr Al Amjad.

His property is in the Jordan Valley, part of the almost-500km border between Jordan and Israel.

Given the long border, the impact of the invasion of Gaza on Jordan is closely watched in Israel, and in Washington, where the war has promoted interest in reviving talks on a two-state solution to the decades-old Palestinian-Israeli struggle.

Official statements in Jordan have echoed popular anger at the invasion, which was prompted by an attack on October 7 by Hamas, a militant group supported by Iran, on southern Israel.

The attack killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Palestinian officials say almost 29,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then.

Authorities in Amman have also allowed donations for aid to the enclave, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007. Some demonstrations have been allowed, but not near American interests or close to the border.

It is a continuation of a balancing act for Amman between maintaining external alliances and assuaging the population in relation to the conflict in Palestine, which has marked politics in Jordan since it was founded as British protectorate in 1921.

Pragmatic approach

A large proportion of the population are of Palestinian origin, descendants of refugees from waves of displacement in 1948 and 1967. Anger at the killings in Gaza, however, is widely shared with the rest of the population.

They mostly comprise members of tribes who were present when Jordan was carved out from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire, and who now underpin the security forces and the bureaucracy.

One notable demonstration on Friday was called by the Muslim Brotherhood, the pan-Arab, politico-religious organisation that spawned Hamas in the 1980s.

Unlike in most other Arab countries, the Muslim Brotherhood is tolerated in Jordan.

Official media has been portraying Hamas as a legitimate resistance movement, although the authorities deemed its leadership a security threat in 1999 and expelled them to Syria, while maintaining channels with senior figures in the group.

Behind the scenes, the authorities “are not discounting that Hamas has set itself up for defeat in Gaza”, says a high-level source in Amman.

“Jordan cannot afford to be left out if America gets its way after the war,” says the source, who is briefed regularly by senior Jordanian officials on the war.

US soldiers participate in the annual military exercises known as "Eager Lion", near Maan some 200 kilometres south of the capital Amman. AFP

Average income in the kingdom is $4,300, about 8 per cent that of Israel's. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994. Israel supplies the kingdom with its gas, and large amounts of its water. The kingdom is also dependent on Washington for aid, and for its security.

Seeking a say in any new postwar Middle East order, King Abdullah visited Washington this week.

He met President Joe Biden at the White House, despite Washington’s focus on players who are better connected with Hamas, mainly Qatar and Egypt, in pursuit of a ceasefire and release of hostages taken by the group on October 7.

Regional security analyst Saud Sharafat says although Jordan is unable to contribute to Washington’s immediate objectives, the king’s strategic position may have been enhanced by events in recent weeks.

Weak spot

On January 28, a drone attack Washington blamed on a pro-Iranian Iraqi militia killed three US soldiers on the Jordanian side of the Tanf triangle, which borders Iraq and Syria.

Jordan, Mr Sharafat says, had been warning for years, without any robust response from Washington, that a cross-border attack was likely by Iran's militia proxies in Syria and Iraq, who have been building up offensive capabilities near the north-east of Jordan.

After the Gaza war began, Iran moved to open regional fronts against Israel and the US, with the declared aim of lessening pressure on Hamas, which has moved closer to Tehran in the last decade.

Mr Sharafat, who heads the Shorufat Centre for Globalisation and Terrorism Studies in Amman, says that after the attack on Jordan, the United States could respond more readily to the kingdom's requests for enhanced defensive capabilities.

Mr Sharafat's view contrasts with many in Jordan who say that the attack occurred because that particular US target, only a few hundred metres inside Jordan's border with Syria, was vulnerable.

“That attack was not just on US forces. It was on Jordan,” says Mr Sharafat.

“Iran could open a front from Syria and Iraq against Jordan any time. It has the capability. Thousands of its militias are there,” says Mr Sharafat.

Jordan, he says, is working to prevent its north-east from becoming a “weak-underbelly”, especially if Mr Biden withdraws US forces from Iraq, creating a vacuum that will be replaced by the pro-Iranian, non-state groups.

Regional reach

Apart from defence, Jordan seeks to benefit from any economic arrangements that Washington and its allies could offer as part of a permanent post-Gaza war settlement, provided that Hamas is degraded to a point that it cannot spoil the deal, Mr Sharafat says.

Jordan, Mr Sharafat says, could be hit if the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (Unwra), succumbs to Israeli pressure and shuts shop in the region. Unwra is the main organisation providing aid for Palestinian refugees in the Levant.

After Washington, King Abdullah met Canadian and British leaders in Ottawa and London. Both countries are major donors to Unwra, after the United States, together with Germany, where the king was heading on Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Mr Sharafat says the king also wants to make sure that the Hashemite claim as custodians of Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is not tampered with in any post-Gaza war scenario, especially if it results in a larger role for Arab states.

Al Aqsa is the most evocative, and religiously important spot for Muslims in the context of the Palestinian quest for a state. The relationship of the Hashemites with Al Aqsa has also become a tool of Jordanian foreign policy, to further the country's standing in the Middle East and beyond.

The hereditary claim harks to the time Palestinian religious leaders gave Sharif Hussein bin Ali, a great-grandfather of the king, custodianship over Al Aqsa in 1924, after he played a major role in renovating the shrine.

“The custodianship issue is paramount for the king,” says Mr Sharafat.