Live Blog
People walk past tents set up for displaced Palestinians in the heart of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 14, 2024, amid the continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Mediators in Egypt were hoping to secure a ceasefire that would see more Israeli hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as Israel prepares for a full-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip's crowded far-southern city of Rafah. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Nations warn Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah offensive

Canada, Australia and New Zealand latest to raise concerns about military push

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Canada, Australia and New Zealand warn Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah operation
  • Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Lebanon
  • White House lays out concerns for imminent Rafah invasion
  • Abbas urges Hamas to quickly reach ceasefire deal with Israel
  • Cairo negotiations stall as Netanyahu calls Hamas demands 'delusional'
  • UAE to connect Gaza hospital through Starlink to world medical centres
  • Gaza death toll rises to 28,576, with 68,291 injured
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Updated: February 15, 2024, 6:37 AM