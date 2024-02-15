Israel-Gaza war live: Nations warn Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah offensive

<p>Canada, Australia and New Zealand warned Israel against a "catastrophic" ground incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.</p><p>"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah," the prime ministers of the three countries said in response to reports about Israel's planned operation.</p><p>"A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families.</p><p>"With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go."</p><p>Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after allowing civilians to vacate the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.</p><p>The leaders also said the International Court of Justice's ruling in a genocide case brought by South Africa obligated Israel to protect civilians and deliver basic services and essential humanitarian assistance.</p>