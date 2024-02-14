Israel launches extensive strikes on Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli military has launched new air attacks on Lebanon hours after a missile attack killed one person and wounded several others in the northern Israeli city of Safed.

Israeli fighter jets “began an extensive wave of attacks in Lebanese territory” on Wednesday afternoon, the military confirmed in a statement on X.

It gave no further details.

Initial reports of strikes originated in several areas across southern Nabatiyeh province.

Unverified social media footage showed large plumes of smoke and destroyed buildings after suspected Israeli strikes on the village of Aadchit.

Cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza war has killed at least 238 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also about 30 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

At least nine Israeli soldiers and seven civilians have been killed.

A man inspects damage after Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese village of Houla on February 11. AFP

Israeli air strikes have primarily hit villages closer to the border, killing several high-profile figures from Hezbollah and allied groups.

The Israeli military has struck Beirut in central Lebanon once, in a drone strike that assassinated Hamas deputy leader Saleh Al Arouri in a suburb of the capital in January.

On Saturday, several people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Jadra, 60km north of the border, the second-deepest attack into Lebanese territory since October 8.

The latest wave of attacks came hours after a woman was killed and several others wounded in a missile attack on Safed, according to Israeli medics and police.

While many areas of northern Israel were evacuated in October, Safed Mayor Shuki Ohana says there is no plan to leave after the rocket attack.

Israeli media reported the army was preparing a "significant response" to the attack.

A crater left by a rocket fired from southern Lebanon that hit Israel's northern city of Safed. AFP

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described the attack as "a declaration of war", calling for a change in how Israel manages the balance of forces on the Lebanese border.

"This is not just a barrage [of rockets], it is war. It is time to leave behind the 'concept' in the north as well," the far-right politician wrote on X.

"Either there will be all-out war and Hezbollah will be moved away, and it will bear responsibility for the results in Beirut and Lebanon, or we won’t let them raise the bar and exact a severe response, and they will be moved away from the border,” Yuli Edelstein, head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, told army radio.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah responded to repeated Israeli threats of war by threatening to displace millions of Israelis from the north of the country if all-out war did break out.

“All options are on the table. Our eyes are on Gaza as we fight on the border,” he said in a televised address.

“If you widen [the front], we will widen. If you intensify, we will intensify,” he warned Israel.

“You will have to find a place to shelter two million people from the north,” he said.